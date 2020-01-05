Spieth out of Sony Open in Hawaii with illness

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Fans of Jordan Spieth will have to wait a few weeks longer than expected to see the 11-time PGA TOUR winner in 2020 after he withdrew from the Sony Open with a cold.

Spieth had previously committed to the trip to Honolulu next week but has pushed his return to competition to the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 23-26 after battling illness.

The 2015 FedExCup champion hasn’t won since the 2017 Open Championship and sits 97th in the FedExCup standings with a T8 at THE CJ CUP @NINE BRIDGES the best of his three starts.

The 26-year-old has missed the TOUR Championship over the past two seasons but still has never finished worse than 44th (last season) in the FedExCup since coming on to the TOUR in 2013.

In the 2017-18 season Spieth struggled with his putter, ranking 123rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting. But in 2018-19 he rebounded on the greens to be second on TOUR only to see his ball striking fall back.

Spieth was 176th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 145th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.

He is hopeful of bringing everything back together in 2020.

“I'm actually really confident about what 2020 holds for me,” Spieth said late last year at the Hero World Challenge where he was 16th of 18 players.

“I feel things starting to get on the right track, it's just timing stuff and again some visuals … The toughest part is kind of trying to wrap my brain around where things are, thinking so much about the swing over the last year … like constantly thinking about how to get it back on track.

“I see light at the end of the tunnel to where I could be able to just feel like I'm in control of the club the whole time, like it's in front of me and I don't feel like I have to save it every shot.”