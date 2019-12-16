Top 30 Players to Watch in 2020: Jordan Spieth

Insider Insights

PGATOUR.COM’s Insiders offer their expert views on what to expect from Jordan Spieth in 2020.

TOUR INSIDER by Cameron Morfit

Admittedly still a work in progress as putting can be as good as 2015, when he won everything in sight, but remains an enigma from tee to green. Second in Strokes Gained: Putting last season, but 157th in SG: Tee-to-Green. Two-way miss off the tee remains an issue, as he was 181st in Driving Accuracy. Flashed form at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES (T8), but had forgettable ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (T66) and World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions (T43). One of the most dramatic freefalls in golf the last two years, failing to make the TOUR Championship each time and dropping out of top 40 in the world.

STATS INSIDER by Sean Martin

On the positive side, Spieth fixed the putting woes that hampered him in 2018. He jumped from 123rd (-0.23) to 2nd (+0.86) in that statistic, the largest leap on TOUR in 2019. He had the biggest drop in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (from +0.27 to -0.45) and fourth-largest drop in Strokes Gained: Approach (from +0.48 to -0.15) on TOUR last season, though.

FANTASY INSIDER by Rob Bolton

Now a full two seasons into a relative slump, he's an automatic buy in salary leagues at just $2.124 million, but that was my message in last year's Top 30 at $2.793 million. He's comping to Brandt Snedeker of about 10 years ago and Kevin Kisner when he broke onto TOUR before losing his card at the start of this decade. Both were in their late 20s at the time. Snedeker found success with an average-to-below-average iron game while regularly populating the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting. Kisner struggled in adjusting to this level with his ball-striking, which put too much pressure on his natural talent as a short-game artist. Today, Sneds profiles as a horse for courses on Poa and bentgrass, while Kisner has flourished after balancing his bag and shedding the label as a force only on bermuda, but it's too soon to pigeon-hole the 26-year-old Spieth. To the optimist, he's medium-risk, high-reward.

EQUIPMENT INSIDER by Andrew Tursky

Spieth has been a Titleist AP2 iron user throughout his PGA TOUR career, but ahead of the 2019 Open Championship, he switched into Titleist’s new T100 irons. What’s unlikely to change, however, is Spieth’s custom Scotty Cameron Circle T 009 that he’s used since coming onto the TOUR; it’s one of the winningest single clubs currently in use. That being said, he did upgrade his SuperStroke putter grip this summer because his old one was completely worn out.

STYLE INSIDER by Greg Monteforte

Spieth provides an example of how to build a golf wardrobe from scratch. Start with easy-to-wear colors like blue and gray and add the occasional pops of brighter hues. He gave us a glimpse of a prototype Under Armour shoe with a spikeless outsole at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Will this become his go-to shoe in 2020?



BEYOND THE ROPES by Helen Ross

Spieth, who is an avid supporter of the Dallas professional sports teams, has often said he’d include Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki in his dream foursome. Two weeks after he won the 2013 Masters, Spieth was at a Mavs playoff game – wearing his green jacket – and Dallas owner Mark Cuban gave him a personalized jersey. Now he and Nowitzki are part of a dream foursome for his hometown Children’s Medical Foundation to help spread the word about the good works done by the Children’s Health system. Also “drafted” were former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and Dallas native Clayton Kershaw, who pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers.