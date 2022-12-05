Five Things to Know: Pelican Golf Club

Donald Ross left his mar k

Getting Donald Ross to design a golf course in the 1920s was like getting The Rock to star in a film today. Ross could give a course instant legitimacy. But with Pelican, it’s not that simple.

At the end of the 19th century, Henry B. Plant purchased several railroads in the Southeast and saw a real estate opportunity in the St. Petersburg suburb of Belleair. Plant established the Belleview Hotel in 1897 and built a six-hole winter golf course. After his death in 1899, his son Morton took over, and in 1915, he brought in Ross to craft 36 holes at the previous site of the six-hole course. The two 18-hole courses now make up Belleair Country Club.

When Morton passed away in 1918, the Belleview Hotel was sold to John McEntee Bowman, founder of Bowman-Biltmore Hotels and the 36-hole Westchester Biltmore Country Club in 1922 (now Westchester Country Club). He asked Ross to return to Belleair to create an 18-hole course beside the Belleview-Biltmore Hotel. The course opened in 1925 and was at one point called Pelican Golf Club before being renamed Belleview Biltmore Golf Club.

For the next nine decades, Ross’ design operated as a public course. In 2009, the hotel closed its doors, and the conversation turned to the future of the course. The Town of Belleair, paying $3.5 million, won the rights to it in 2013. Four years later, Dan Doyle Sr. and Dan Doyle Jr., the father-son co-founders of Tampa’s DEX Imaging, bought it for $3.8 million.

The Doyles saw an opportunity to freshen up and revitalize an important piece of work. Beau Welling, a past associate of Tom Fazio, would do the redesign.

Welling found little on-site or in Donald Ross archives regarding the creator’s original 1925 vision. Welling chose to focus on restoring the course to “Golden Age” qualities, shaping the contours of the fairways and greens in ways that would have made sense to Ross.

“Donald Ross was known for having large greens with a lot of movement,” says Justin Sheehan, Pelican’s director of golf. “Although we have some small greens with a lot of movement, you talk to anybody, talk to the LPGA players, that's the thing with Pelican. It's pretty fair off the tee, but the defense is the size of the greens and the movement of the greens.”

Sheehan estimates 15 of the 18 holes resemble the original Ross routing. The staff like to say that with modern irrigation, new grass and other features, the course is “inspired” by Ross.

Welling also serves as a senior design consultant for TGR Design by Tiger Woods.