How to Watch Capital One's The Match: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

The seventh edition of Capital One's “The Match” will see Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy go up against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Starting at 6 p.m. ET, under lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, the four stars will go head-to-head in a 12-hole competition to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida

Broadcast: TNT, with simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN