How to Watch Capital One's The Match: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. ET; 12-hole competition to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts
November 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The seventh edition of Capital One's “The Match” will see Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy go up against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Starting at 6 p.m. ET, under lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, the four stars will go head-to-head in a 12-hole competition to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Click here for more info on format, course info
HOW TO WATCH
When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. ET
Where: Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
Broadcast: TNT, with simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN
