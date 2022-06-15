  • NEED TO KNOW

    Five Things to Know for the U.S. Open’s first round

  • The first round of the 122nd U.S. Open is set to tee off at 6:45 a.m. ET Thursday morning. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)The first round of the 122nd U.S. Open is set to tee off at 6:45 a.m. ET Thursday morning. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)