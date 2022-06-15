-
NEED TO KNOW
Five Things to Know for the U.S. Open’s first round
June 15, 2022
By Cameron Morfit , PGATOUR.COM
- The first round of the 122nd U.S. Open is set to tee off at 6:45 a.m. ET Thursday morning. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
BROOKLINE, Mass. – Jon Rahm is the defending champion, Rory McIlroy is coming in hot, and FedExCup frontrunner Scottie Scheffler is having the best season, with four wins.
Not that he doesn’t have anyone behind him. Good friend Sam Burns has three.
The 122nd U.S. Open is rife with storylines. Here are five:
1. EIGHT IS GREAT
Eight different players have won the last eight majors, which speaks to how hard it is to stay on top. McIlroy, 33, who just won the RBC Canadian Open but hasn’t captured a major since the 2014 PGA Championship, would make it nine straight with a win this week.
“I liked what I saw,” said McIlroy, who played The Country Club’s front nine Monday.
Cameron Smith, who won THE PLAYERS Championship in March, would also extend the streak to nine. So would Sam Burns and Max Homa. All three players have won more than once on TOUR this season, and each is in pursuit of his first major championship.
On the other hand, the most likely recent major winners to do it again (and break the streak) are:
- Scottie Scheffler, who won for the first time on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open in February and picked off his first major title at the Masters Tournament two months later. He also won the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Oh, and he boasts two runner-up finishes. He’s atop the FedExCup and world ranking, with sizeable leads in both.
- Justin Thomas, who captured the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month for his second major title, and made a run at last week’s RBC Canadian Open before finishing third. The winner of 15 PGA TOUR events, he already has nine top-10 finishes this season, and recently committed to playing the weeks before the majors. (It worked nicely at the PGA.)
- Jon Rahm, the defending U.S. Open champion, won the Mexico Open at Vidanta last month and is coming off a T10 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
“I played the front nine (Monday),” Rahm said. “I think it's a wonderful course.”
2. IT’S A FAMILIAR COURSE
Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago at The Country Club and has since won seven times on the DP World Tour. He is one of 22 players in the U.S. Open field who played here in ’13.
Scottie Scheffler (quarterfinalist), Patrick Rodgers (quarterfinalist), Corey Conners (semifinalist, lost to Fitzpatrick), and several who missed the cut – including Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Aaron Wise, and Cameron Young – also have experience at The Country Club.
Most others in the field do not.
“Yeah, I remember everything,” said Fitzpatrick, who has seven top-10 finishes this season, including a T10 at the RBC Canadian Open. “I've been back a few times since, and love coming back here … back in 2013 it was – you had to hit fairways and greens.”
Scheffler had just won the U.S. Junior when he got to the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club, where Justin Leonard had made the putt to put the Americans over the top at the 1999 Ryder Cup. Randy Smith, who coached Leonard, was also coaching Scheffler and was with him at the 2013 U.S. Amateur, where Scheffler put together a few classic comebacks of his own.
“I remember being down in pretty much all my matches (that I won),” Scheffler said.Matt Fitzpatrick poses with the trophy after his 2013 U.S. Amateur victory at The Country Club. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
3. IT’S A COMPOSITE
The course is made up of a blend of holes from The Country Club’s three 9s, so none of the players have seen every hole. Nor have they seen the holes in this sequence. Also, architect Gil Hanse has been hard at work restoring the course.
There’s the drivable par 4 fifth hole at 310 yards, uphill. And there’s a 619-yard par 5, the 14th. But the newest hole, which hasn’t been used since the 1913 U.S. Open, is the 131-yard, downhill, par-3 11th, the shortest hole on the course.
That’s only a gap wedge for the best players in the world, but there’s trouble lurking: four bunkers around the green to collect short and left misses, plus sharp drop-offs for misses right and long. And a lot of gnarly rough.
Justin Thomas, who didn’t make the match play portion of the 2013 U.S. Amateur, said he loves the addition of the new hole.
“I think every golf course should have a short little hole like that,” he said. “And it’s got a diabolical green to where it’s – they can put some tough pins. You can make 2 and 4 in a heartbeat.”An aerial view of the 11th green at The Country Club. (Courtesy of John Mummert/USGA)
4. LOCAL FLAVOR
Francis Ouimet, who won the 1913 U.S. Open at The Country Club, grew up in a house just across the street from the 17th hole and learned the game as a caddie at the course that would make him famous. A handful of players in the field have local ties this time around.
Stanford golfer Michael Thorbjornsen grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts, about 50 minutes away. “I got to see the course one time,” said Thorbjornsen, who will hit the opening tee shot off the first tee. “I've had a couple of dinners here.”
Shortly before finishing T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Stallings, who was born in Worcester, about an hour west of here, got through Final Qualifying in Texas.
“That was a huge goal,” said Stallings, 37. “Probably the biggest goal I had of the year.”
Four-time TOUR winner Keegan Bradley is a graduate of nearby Hopkinton High School.
“It’s big,” he said in a story on PGATOUR.COM. “It’s the thing I’m most proud of; when you’re from New England, it becomes who you are.”
Finally, there’s Fran Quinn, 57, who plays out of Worcester Country Club. He’s a Massachusetts legend who plays on PGA TOUR Champions. Quinn will hit the first tee shot off No. 10 on Thursday.Fran Quinn's son Owen will be on the bag for a special week in their home state. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
5. PLAYOFF TIME
Little-known amateur Francis Ouimet beat British heavyweights Harry Vardon and Ted Ray, the most accomplished players of the day, in an 18-hole playoff at the 1913 U.S. Open at Brookline.
Julius Boros, 43, took down the legend Arnold Palmer and Jacky Cupit in another three-man playoff in 1963. The last time the U.S. Open was at The Country Club in 1988, Curtis Strange beat Nick Faldo, then the reigning champion of The Open, in an 18-hole playoff.
Three U.S. Opens, three playoffs. Widen the view, and playoffs have been necessary to decide the winners of the last six U.S. Opens played in the state of Massachusetts.
Not since Tiger Woods outlasted Rocco Mediate over 19 holes on Monday at Torrey Pines in 2008 has the U.S. Open gone beyond regulation – the 13-year gap is a tournament record. The 18-hole playoff format has been removed with a two-hole aggregate (holes 1 and 18 at The Country Club) now in its place. Sudden death on those holes will follow if players remain tied.
