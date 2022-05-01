Five Things to Know: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

2. A NEW LOOK

Rory Sabbatini and Adam Scott are part of the bridge from the old TPC Potomac to the new TPC Potomac. The 2003 and 2004 Booz Allen Classic champions, respectively, will play a different track in their 40s than they did in their 20s.

After the competition left TPC Potomac, then called TPC Avenel, in 2006, a sweeping renovation of the course modernized the layout. The Rock Run Stream Valley, one of the main tributaries of the Potomac River, had become badly eroded by the end of the Booz Allen tenure and caused frequent flooding. As part of the renovation, 5,000 linear feet of the mainstream and 2,250 linear feet of eroding stream banks were restored, enhancing the presence of water on the course while leading the way to a new, modern irrigation system.

The renovation also brought the addition of 15 acres of trees, the restructuring of the course to a 7,124-yard par 70, and a re-building of bunkers to their intended Mid-Atlantic style, while adding some Scottish-themed traps. Greens, tees and fairways were rebuilt with Bentgrass.

The 2006-08 renovation also dramatically altered the middle of the course. The par-5 sixth hole was turned into a long par 4. The par-3 ninth hole was rebuilt, while the 10th and 11th holes were combined into a par-5 10th hole playing around the restored creek. The 12th hole became the 11th hole, and the par-5 13th hole was split into a par-3 12th hole and short par-4 13th.

TPC Avenel was now TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. This name was intended to pay tribute to the history of Avenel Farm, once Maryland’s largest short-horned cattle farm, while also ushering in a new era for the PGA TOUR’s TPC Network venue.

3. ARNIE'S ACES

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm made its 1986 debut by way of a couple of legends. It served as the first site of the Chrysler Cup, a senior team event featuring a U.S. squad captained by Arnold Palmer and an international roster captained by Gary Player. This would serve as a precursor to the Booz Allen Classic’s arrival in 1987.

On the Tuesday before the event, Palmer, one week before his 57th birthday, was playing a practice round when he hit a 5-iron on the 182-yard par-3 3rd hole and watched the ball land and roll right into the cup – the first hole-in-one at one of golf’s newest competitive tracks.

The next day, on the same hole, with the same club, Palmer hit another beautiful iron shot at the pin. “Don’t go in the hole again,” he yelled. “Don’t do that!” It did.

Palmer’s amazing two-fer marked his 12th and 13th career aces, and a commemorative plaque was promptly installed on the third tee. He would credit his hole-in-one theatrics as important for publicizing the Chrysler Cup in its first year. A TV camera had caught the Wednesday (second) hole-in-one, and while the world was still 20 years from Twitter, local TV news would pick up the clip while newspaper writers worldwide gushed about the unlikely feat.

4. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

By the final years of the Booz Allen, TOUR pros had figured out TPC Potomac. Adam Scott won with a 21-under total in 2004. Ben Curtis followed with a 20-under score to win in 2006.

But after the renovation, scores cooled off. Mark O’Meara shot 7 under to win the 2010 Senior PLAYERS at TPC Potomac. On the Korn Ferry Tour, David Lingmerth shot 8 under to win there in 2012, as did Michael Putnam in 2013. When the PGA TOUR returned in 2017, Kyle Stanley knocked off Charles Howell III in a playoff with both players finishing 72 holes at 7 under.

Francesco Molinari was the exception to the rule, shooting a post-renovation record of 21 under to win here in 2018. But to be fair, runner-up Ryan Armour was all the way back at 13 under. And as history now shows, Molinari was about to play lights-out golf for the next few months.

This Wells Fargo Championship probably won’t be a birdie-fest. The new TPC Potomac features more water hazards, more tree trouble, and more distance at a lower par. It’s no pushover.