Monday qualifiers: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Two NCAA Division II Players of the Year, a former Pepperdine standout and a four-time TOUR winner will compete this week on TOUR as open qualifiers.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship open qualifier was conducted Oct. 17, with 65 players competing for four spots in this week’s field at Port Royal GC in Bermuda.

Qualifying were Chandler Blanchet (64), Clay Feagler (65), John VanDerLaan and Aaron Baddeley.

VanDerLaan and Baddeley survived a 6-for-2 playoff at 5-under 66; the odd men out were Garett Reband, Alex Weiss, Ben Kohles and Justin Doeden.

Here’s a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: