Monday qualifiers: Wyndham Championship

The final open qualifier of the 2022 PGA TOUR Regular Season was contested Monday, with 73 players vying for four spots in this week's field at the TOUR's Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship.

Mickey DeMorat and Blake McShea matched scores of 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run CC (East) to earn tee times this week at venerable Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Yannik Paul and Rick Lamb earned spots via a 4-for-2 playoff at 5-under 66, with Erik Flores and Ryan Elmore the odd men out. Interestingly, Paul and Lamb are on the bubble to gain Korn Ferry Tour Finals access via accruing enough non-member FedExCup points to equal or surpass No. 200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. Each begins the week with 55 points, which would stand exactly No. 200 into the week.

Chris Naegel, also with 55 points, missed a playoff by one stroke after a heroic rally fell just short. Naegel opened with a double bogey Monday but rallied to post 4-under 67. He had successfully Monday qualified into four TOUR events in the previous five weeks.

Here's a capsule look at the four players who qualified Monday for the Wyndham Championship.