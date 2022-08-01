-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Wyndham Championship
August 01, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
The final open qualifier of the 2022 PGA TOUR Regular Season was contested Monday, with 73 players vying for four spots in this week's field at the TOUR's Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship.
Mickey DeMorat and Blake McShea matched scores of 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run CC (East) to earn tee times this week at venerable Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Yannik Paul and Rick Lamb earned spots via a 4-for-2 playoff at 5-under 66, with Erik Flores and Ryan Elmore the odd men out. Interestingly, Paul and Lamb are on the bubble to gain Korn Ferry Tour Finals access via accruing enough non-member FedExCup points to equal or surpass No. 200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. Each begins the week with 55 points, which would stand exactly No. 200 into the week.
Chris Naegel, also with 55 points, missed a playoff by one stroke after a heroic rally fell just short. Naegel opened with a double bogey Monday but rallied to post 4-under 67. He had successfully Monday qualified into four TOUR events in the previous five weeks.
Click here for all scores from the Wyndham Championship qualifier.
Here's a capsule look at the four players who qualified Monday for the Wyndham Championship.
Mickey DeMorat (6-under 65)
Age: 27
Hometown: Merritt Island, Florida
Alma mater: Liberty
PGA TOUR starts: 3
Cuts made: 2
Best PGA TOUR finish: T47, 2021 The RSM Classic
Notes: Uncle Daniel Tosh is a notable comedian and host of the long-running Comedy Central show "Tosh.0" ... Held Korn Ferry Tour membership in 2020-21, making 13 cuts in 38 starts, his season highlighted by a T13 at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics ... Previously Monday qualified into the 2018 Wyndham Championship and also qualified for that year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, where he finished T56 ... Played one season collegiately at Eastern Florida State College before transferring to Liberty, where he played three years before graduating in 2017 ... Lists piano as a special interest.
Blake McShea (6-under 65)
Hometown: Zebulon, North Carolina
Alma mater: University of North Carolina - Wilmington
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Carded six birdies and an eagle against two bogeys Monday to earn his first PGA TOUR start ... Transferred from Methodist to UNC-Wilmington after his freshman year of college ... Played four years at UNC-Wilmington; as a fifth-year senior in 2020-21, he recorded a 70.56 stroke average, second-best in program history. He was also named 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year.
Rick Lamb (5-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 31
Hometown: South Bend, Indiana
Alma mater: University of Tennessee
PGA TOUR starts: 33
Cuts made: 13
Best PGA TOUR finish: T3, 2017 John Deere Classic
Notes: Entered the week with 55 non-member FedExCup points, which would place him No. 200 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. Non-members who finish this week with equivalent points of No. 200 or higher will gain Korn Ferry Tour Finals entry for a chance to earn a PGA TOUR card ... Made eight birdies against three bogeys Monday to earn his spot in a playoff … Knows how to win as a Monday qualifier, having done so at the 2016 LECOM Health Challenge on the Korn Ferry Tour … Has a twin brother, Scott, who has spent time on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica … 3-for-3 in made cuts this season on TOUR, having finished T30 at The Honda Classic, T15 at Corales Puntacana Championship and T58 at 3M Open … Played 31 events on 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour, making 15 cuts and finishing No. 129 on Points List.
Yannik Paul (5-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 28
Hometown: Viernheim, Germany
Alma mater: University of Colorado
PGA TOUR starts: 3
Cuts made: 2
Best PGA TOUR finish: 20th, 2022 Barbasol Championship
Notes: Entered the week with 55 non-member FedExCup points, which would place him No. 200 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. Non-members who finish this week with equivalent points of No. 200 or higher will gain Korn Ferry Tour Finals entry for a chance to earn a PGA TOUR card ... Competed on PGA TOUR Canada in 2018 and 2019, finishing Nos. 58 and 29 on the Order of Merit respectively ... Finished No. 9 on 2021 Challenge Tour Order of Merit to earn 2022 DP World Tour membership ... Twin brother Jeremy plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, currently 38th on the Points List as he seeks a PGA TOUR card. The twins played collegiate golf together at the University of Colorado.
