Monday qualifiers: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Luke Guthrie (6-under 66)

Age: 32

Hometown: Quincy, Illinois

Alma mater: Illinois

PGA TOUR starts: 105

Cuts made: 59

Best finish: 3rd, 2013 Honda Classic



Notes: Will be making his second start of the season after also Monday qualifying for the Valspar Championship (MC)…Best known for his summer of 2012 when he started his pro career with three straight top-20s on the PGA TOUR, including a T5 at the John Deere Classic, and four straight top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour before winning back-to-back starts later that season…Finished second on the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour money list in just 10 starts thanks to seven top-10s, including four top-3s…Reached a career-high of 58th in the world ranking in 2013…Has conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing 147th on the points list in the combined 2020-21 season…Has made two cuts in four Korn Ferry Tour starts this season…Won back-to-back Big Ten titles in 2011 and 2012, the first player to do so since Luke Donald…Has made the cut in 72 of 127 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including 13 top-10s.

