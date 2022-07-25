-
-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2022
- Chris Naegel continues his stretch of successful qualifications and will tee it up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Stacey Revere/PGA TOUR)
Here’s a closer look at the four players who qualified for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, the second-to-last event of the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season. The qualifiers include Chris Naegel, who has qualified for five PGA TOUR events this summer as he tries to make a late push for a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as well as Luke Guthrie, who once ranked among the top 60 players in the world, and a former college teammate of Collin Morikawa and member of an NCAA title-winning team at UCLA.
Chris Naegel (6-under 66)
Age: 39
Hometown: Wildwood, Missouri
Alma mater: Missouri Baptist/Mississippi
PGA TOUR starts: 8
Cuts made: 4
Best finish: T16, 2022 John Deere Classic
Notes: His summer stretch of qualifying continues…Has made four TOUR starts this season, all since June…Started with T56 at the U.S. Open, followed by qualifying for three TOUR events: John Deere Classic (T16), Barracuda Championship (MC) and 3M Open (MC)… He stood T6 entering the final round at TPC Deere Run before closing with a 2-over 73…Also finished T56 in the 2018 U.S. Open… Currently holds 52 non-member FedExCup points as he chases the equivalent of a season-ending top-200 position that would secure Korn Ferry Tour Finals entry; the No. 200 spot currently holds 83 points…Has four top-10s in 73 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the 2019 WinCo Foods Portland Open.
Luke Guthrie (6-under 66)
Age: 32
Hometown: Quincy, Illinois
Alma mater: Illinois
PGA TOUR starts: 105
Cuts made: 59
Best finish: 3rd, 2013 Honda Classic
Notes: Will be making his second start of the season after also Monday qualifying for the Valspar Championship (MC)…Best known for his summer of 2012 when he started his pro career with three straight top-20s on the PGA TOUR, including a T5 at the John Deere Classic, and four straight top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour before winning back-to-back starts later that season…Finished second on the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour money list in just 10 starts thanks to seven top-10s, including four top-3s…Reached a career-high of 58th in the world ranking in 2013…Has conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing 147th on the points list in the combined 2020-21 season…Has made two cuts in four Korn Ferry Tour starts this season…Won back-to-back Big Ten titles in 2011 and 2012, the first player to do so since Luke Donald…Has made the cut in 72 of 127 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including 13 top-10s.
KK Limbhasut (5-under 67)
Age: 26
Hometown: Bangkok, Thailand
Alma mater: Cal
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made his lone PGA TOUR start at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, missing the cut with rounds of 69-75…Finished 94th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in the combined 2020-21 season…Has missed five cuts in six Korn Ferry Tour starts this season…Was teammates at Cal with Collin Morikawa…Said he was inspired to watch golf after watching Tiger’s chip-in on the 16th hole in the final round of the 2005 Masters. Moved to Southern California at 14 to pursue college golf opportunities…Four-time winner at Cal.
Erik Flores (5-under 67)
Age: 35
Hometown: Grass Valley, California
Alma mater: UCLA
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made lone PGA TOUR start at the 2011 Fortinet Championship, missing the cut with rounds of 73-74…Finished T30 in that year’s PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, missing his card by two strokes after shooting 67-68 – including just one bogey -- in the final two rounds…Finished 115th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in 2012 with one top-10 in 25 starts…This will be his fourth start in an OWGR-recognized event since 2014…Member of UCLA’s 2008 NCAA Championship-winning team that also included PGA TOUR winner Kevin Chappell…Finalist in the 2008 Western Amateur, losing to future TOUR winner Danny Lee, who also went on to win that year’s U.S. Amateur, in the championship match…Three-time All-American at UCLA.
-
-