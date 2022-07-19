Monday qualifiers: 3M Open

There’s a new Mr. Monday in town.

Veteran pro Chris Naegel has successfully navigated the lottery-type foray of PGA TOUR Monday qualifying for the third time this month, carding 7-under 64 at Victory Links GC and surviving a 4-for-2 playoff to earn a spot in this week’s 3M Open.

Also advancing through the playoff was 40-year-old Andre Metzger, a Dakotas Tour legend who will make his first PGA TOUR start.

Australia’s Daniel Gale and University of Tennessee alum Rick Lamb matched 8-under 63s to earn tee times Thursday at TPC Twin Cities with no playoff needed.

In all, 64 players competed for four spots in this week’s field. For all scores from this week’s qualifier, click here.

Here’s a look at the four players who earned spots in this week’s 3M Open via Monday’s qualifier …