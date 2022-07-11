Monday qualifiers: Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Preston Stanley led the way at the Barracuda Championship’s Monday qualifier, carding 7-under 65 at Hidden Valley CC in Reno, Nevada to earn one of four available spots in this week’s PGA TOUR/DP World Tour co-sanctioned field. This will mark Stanley’s second TOUR start in three weeks; he also Monday qualified into the John Deere Classic, made the cut and finished T51.

Justin Warren was one of three players at 6-under 66 earning tee times this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), making amends for a missed 1-foot putt in a playoff at last year’s Barracuda Championship qualifier. He was joined at 6-under by Chris Naegel and Josh McCarthy.

Three players came one stroke short at 5-under 67 – David Gazzolo, Jeffrey Kang and Zach Smith.

In all, 54 players competed for four spots in this week’s field in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Click here for all scores from the Barracuda Championship’s Monday qualifier.

Here’s a closer look at the four players who successfully advanced into the Barracuda Championship …