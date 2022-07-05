Monday qualifiers: Barbasol Championship

Maclain Huge and Nathan Petronzio led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Barbasol Championship, matching 8-under 64s at Boone’s Trace National GC to earn tee times Thursday at Keene Trace GC.

Huge, who played collegiately at Virginia Tech, made eight birdies Monday and was without a bogey. The former PGA TOUR Latinoamerica member is set for his first career PGA TOUR start after years on the grind on various smaller tours.

Petronzio goes back-to-back at Monday qualifying after carding 62 to earn a spot in last week’s John Deere Classic. The rising SMU junior won the American Atlantic Conference Championship this past spring and is continuing to display firepower, aiming to channel lessons from a missed cut at TPC Deere Run into this week in Kentucky. Like Huge, he was bogey-free with eight birdies.

Gunner Wiebe carded 7-under 65 to earn the third available spot via Monday’s qualifier, with Daniel Wetterich earning the final spot by way of a 3-for-1 playoff at 6-under 66. Falling just short were Fred Meyer and Jansen Preston.

In all, 71 players competed for four spots in the Barbasol Championship field.

