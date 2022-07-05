-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Barbasol Championship
July 05, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Gunner Wiebe, son of longtime TOUR pro Mark Wiebe, earned a tee time this week via Monday qualifying. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Maclain Huge and Nathan Petronzio led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Barbasol Championship, matching 8-under 64s at Boone’s Trace National GC to earn tee times Thursday at Keene Trace GC.
Huge, who played collegiately at Virginia Tech, made eight birdies Monday and was without a bogey. The former PGA TOUR Latinoamerica member is set for his first career PGA TOUR start after years on the grind on various smaller tours.
Petronzio goes back-to-back at Monday qualifying after carding 62 to earn a spot in last week’s John Deere Classic. The rising SMU junior won the American Atlantic Conference Championship this past spring and is continuing to display firepower, aiming to channel lessons from a missed cut at TPC Deere Run into this week in Kentucky. Like Huge, he was bogey-free with eight birdies.
Gunner Wiebe carded 7-under 65 to earn the third available spot via Monday’s qualifier, with Daniel Wetterich earning the final spot by way of a 3-for-1 playoff at 6-under 66. Falling just short were Fred Meyer and Jansen Preston.
In all, 71 players competed for four spots in the Barbasol Championship field.
For all scores from the Barbasol Championship qualifier, click here.
Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Barbasol Championship open qualifiers ...
Maclain Huge (8-under 64)
Hometown: Lovettsville, Virginia
Alma mater: Virginia Tech
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Last name is pronounced HEW-ghee
Notes: Has spent time on GPro Tour, Minor League Golf Tour and Florida Professional Golf Tour in chase of his professional golf dreams, among other tours … Missed cut in lone Korn Ferry Tour start at 2016 LECOM Health Challenge, into which he also Monday qualified … Won 2015 Virginia State Amateur, defeating Mark Lawrence, Jr., 4 and 3, in the 36-hole final … Played collegiately at Virginia Tech alongside two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Trevor Cone … Took up game at age 4 after seeing golf on TV and becoming intrigued. First club was a sawed-off 7-iron with electrical tape wrapped around the grip; he would hit balls around his family’s 75-acre sheep pasture.
Nathan Petronzio (8-under 64)
Hometown: Bee Cave, Texas
Alma mater: SMU (rising junior)
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Best PGA TOUR finish: MC, 2022 John Deere Classic
Notes: Made his PGA TOUR debut at last week’s John Deere Classic with close friend and SMU teammate Justin Thompson on the bag; Thompson drove upwards of 15 hours from Texas to the Quad Cities … Was named 2021 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year … Won 2022 American Athletic Conference individual title with a three-round total of 13-under at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, longtime host venue for Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School; helped SMU to AAC team title as well.
Gunner Wiebe (7-under 65)
Age: 33
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Alma mater: University of San Diego
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 0
Best PGA TOUR finish: MC, 2010 Farmers Insurance Open/2016 Fortinet Championship
Notes: Has made five career Korn Ferry Tour starts in addition to two prior TOUR appearances … His dad Mark Wiebe won twice on the PGA TOUR (1985 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill; 1986 John Deere Classic) in addition to five PGA TOUR Champions victories … Was named 2010 Colorado Golf Association Player of the Year … Spent three years working as an assistant pro at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, in addition to a stint in the finance industry … Has overcome an arm injury to resume his professional golf career.
Daniel Wetterich (6-under 66; advanced through playoff)
Age: 25
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Alma mater: Ohio State
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 0
Best PGA TOUR finish: MC, 2020 The Honda Classic/2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Notes: Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T135 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall; has made one 2022 start at Visit Knoxville Open (MC) … Played three seasons at Ohio State, graduating in 2019 with a degree in finance, after playing one year at Xavier in his hometown … Won 2019 Robert Kepler Intercollegiate at Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), site of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship … Cousin Brett Wetterich won the 2006 AT&T Byron Nelson in addition to three Korn Ferry Tour titles and represented the United States at the 2006 Ryder Cup.
