-
-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Travelers Championship
Patrick Flavin successfully navigates Monday qualifying for fifth time this season on TOUR
-
June 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2022
- Patrick Flavin successfully Monday qualified for the fifth time of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Flavin is a Monday qualifying maestro.
His resume this season has earned him that distinction.
The Miami (Ohio) alum carded 6-under 66 on Monday at Ellington Ridge CC outside Hartford to earn a tee time at this week’s Travelers Championship. It marks his fifth successful foray at Monday qualifying of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. He has also successfully qualified into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Puerto Rico Open, Mexico Open at Vidanta and RBC Canadian Open.
After falling short at Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School last fall, Flavin steeled his resolve in preparation for the usually grueling Monday qualifying circuit. He has thrived in those situations and now has a chance to earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals – if upon the end of the PGA TOUR regular season-ending Wyndham Championship, he has earned equivalent non-member points of No. 200 on the FedExCup standings, he will gain Finals entry.
This week at TPC River Highlands outside Hartford, Flavin aims to better his chances. He has accrued 76 FedExCup points to date in 2021-22; David Lingmerth currently holds the No. 200 spot with 70 points.
Also advancing into the Travelers Championship field via Monday qualifying were Ben Silverman, Conrad Shindler and Bo Hoag. Each carded 5-under 67 on Monday at Ellington Ridge.
In all, 67 players competed for four spots in the field at TPC River Highlands.
For all scores from the Travelers Championship qualifier, click here.
"I did it again ... unreal!"@Patrick_Flavin has successfully Monday Qualified for @TravelersChamp.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2022
It's the FIFTH time he's Monday Qualified for an event this season. pic.twitter.com/YUZi9NmQ8b
Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Travelers Championship qualifiers …
Patrick Flavin (6-under 66)
Age: 26
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Alma mater: Miami (Ohio)
PGA TOUR starts: 7
Cuts made: 3
Best PGA TOUR finish: T17, 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Notes: 3-for-6 in made cuts this season on the PGA TOUR. He Monday qualified into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (T17) and Puerto Rico Open (T22), and he received a sponsor exemption into the Corales Puntacana Championship (T54) … Sat T8 through 54 holes in Bermuda this season … Finished No. 6 on 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit … Recorded two top-10s in 13 starts on 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour … Currently holds 76 non-member FedExCup points, which would currently place him No. 196 in the season-long standings, as he chases a top-200 position that would gain Korn Ferry Tour Finals entry in August.
Ben Silverman (5-under 67)
Age: 34
Hometown: Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
Alma mater: Florida Atlantic
PGA TOUR starts: 57
Cuts made: 28
Best PGA TOUR finish: T7, 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship
Notes: This marks his third successful Monday qualifier of the season, having also four-spotted into the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open and WM Phoenix Open. He also advanced through Final Qualifying to compete in last week’s U.S. Open at The Country Club … Held PGA TOUR membership in 2017-18 and 2018-19, after earning first TOUR card via 2017 Korn Ferry Tour … Avid hockey fan who played competitive hockey until he was about 15 … Did not decide to pursue professional golf until age 16; famously carded a score of 118 in his first Canadian Junior Golf Association tournament.
Conrad Shindler (5-under 67)
Age: 33
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Alma mater: Texas A&M
PGA TOUR starts: 24
Cuts made: 11
Best PGA TOUR finish: T15; 2018 Barbasol Championship
Notes: This marks his second successful TOUR Monday qualifier of the season; he also earned a spot in last month’s AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished T38 … Held 2017-18 PGA TOUR membership after earning TOUR card via 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season … Won Korn Ferry Tour’s 2017 REX Hospital Open outside Raleigh, North Carolina … Close friends with 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton … Avid Dallas Stars fan and enjoys photography.
Bo Hoag (5-under 67)
Age: 33
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Alma mater: Ohio State
PGA TOUR starts: 70
Cuts made: 30
Best PGA TOUR finish: T9, 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii
Notes: Holds conditional TOUR status this season after placing No. 129 on 2020-21 FedExCup standings … Has made just two cuts in 13 TOUR starts this season, highlighted by a T54 at the Corales Puntacana Championship … His grandfather was good friends with Jack Nicklaus; Nicklaus called Hoag in real-time to offer congratulations after Hoag won the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2019 Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open to secure his first PGA TOUR card … Earlier in career, was housemates with TOUR winner Adam Long in south Florida.
-
-