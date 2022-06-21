Monday qualifiers: Travelers Championship

Patrick Flavin is a Monday qualifying maestro.

His resume this season has earned him that distinction.

The Miami (Ohio) alum carded 6-under 66 on Monday at Ellington Ridge CC outside Hartford to earn a tee time at this week’s Travelers Championship. It marks his fifth successful foray at Monday qualifying of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. He has also successfully qualified into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Puerto Rico Open, Mexico Open at Vidanta and RBC Canadian Open.

After falling short at Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School last fall, Flavin steeled his resolve in preparation for the usually grueling Monday qualifying circuit. He has thrived in those situations and now has a chance to earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals – if upon the end of the PGA TOUR regular season-ending Wyndham Championship, he has earned equivalent non-member points of No. 200 on the FedExCup standings, he will gain Finals entry.

This week at TPC River Highlands outside Hartford, Flavin aims to better his chances. He has accrued 76 FedExCup points to date in 2021-22; David Lingmerth currently holds the No. 200 spot with 70 points.

Also advancing into the Travelers Championship field via Monday qualifying were Ben Silverman, Conrad Shindler and Bo Hoag. Each carded 5-under 67 on Monday at Ellington Ridge.

In all, 67 players competed for four spots in the field at TPC River Highlands.

