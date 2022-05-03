-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Wells Fargo Championship
May 03, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- David Lingmerth won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Neediest Kids Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2012. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Drew Nesbitt led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, carding 6-under 64 on Monday at Cattail Creek CC in Glenwood, Maryland, to secure a tee time Thursday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm outside Washington, D.C.
This year’s Wells Fargo Championship has relocated to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm from its typical Quail Hollow Club site in Charlotte, as Quail Hollow will host this year’s Presidents Cup.
Also advancing into this week’s field were Norman Xiong (65), Nicholas Thompson (66) and David Lingmerth (68). Lingmerth advanced via a 4-for-1 playoff against Steve Marino, Brett Stegmaier and Lee Detmer.
For all scores from the Wells Fargo Championship qualifier, click here.
Here’s a capsule look at the four Wells Fargo Championship qualifiers …
DREW NESBITT (64)
Age: 27
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Alma mater: N/A
PGA TOUR starts: 4
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: 83rd; 2019 The Honda Classic
Notes: Has competed on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica since 2018, making 19 cuts in 25 starts, highlighted by a victory at the 2019 Mexico Open (60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf) as well as two-runner up finishes in the 2020-21 season. Finished No. 7 on 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit to earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2022; has yet to make a career Korn Ferry Tour start … Gained social media fame by going shirtless to hit a shot from the water at the 2019 Honda Classic, en route to saving par … Grew up playing hockey in winter and golf in summer … Turned pro at age 18, moving from Canada to Florida to compete on mini-tour circuits … Became the first player on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history to record a sub-60 score, carding a second-round 59 at the 2018 Brazil Open (65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil).
Course record-tying 64 ✍️@DrewNezbitt is the clubhouse leader for the @WellsFargoGolf Monday Qualifier. pic.twitter.com/NATALFC9AK— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2022
NORMAN XIONG (65)
Age: 23
Hometown: San Diego, California (born in Guam)
Alma mater: University of Oregon
PGA TOUR starts: 10
Cuts made: 2
Best PGA TOUR finish: T26; 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship
Notes: Will make his first PGA TOUR start since the 2021 3M Open, into which he also Monday qualified … Monday qualified into this year’s LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he channeled his inner Nesbitt and went shirtless to hit a shot from the water … As a sophomore at Oregon in 2017-18, received both the Fred Haskins Award as nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer and the Jack Nicklaus Award as top NCAA Division I men’s collegiate golfer … Set an Oregon record with six wins in a season (2017-18), in which he recorded a 69.05 stroke average … Represented United States in 2017 Walker Cup and Palmer Cup … Goes by the nickname “Panda.”
NICHOLAS THOMPSON (66)
Age: 39
Hometown: Plantation, Florida
Alma mater: Georgia Tech
PGA TOUR starts: 228
Cuts made: 114
Best PGA TOUR finish: T2; 2008 Ginn sur Mer Classic
Notes: Has played seven full TOUR seasons, most recently in 2014-15. Career-best FedExCup showing is No. 41 in 2008, a season in which he recorded 11 top-25s in 36 starts … Has made 188 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a victory at the 2007 HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship … Was a three-time all-ACC player at Georgia Tech and represented United States on 2005 Walker Cup team … Siblings Curtis (PGA TOUR) and Lexi (LPGA) also play professional golf.
DAVID LINGMERTH (68; advanced via 4-for-1 playoff)
Age: 34
Hometown: Tranas, Sweden
Alma mater: University of Arkansas
PGA TOUR starts: 188
Cuts made: 107
Best PGA TOUR finish: Win; 2015 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Notes: Returns to comfortable turf outside Washington D.C., as Lingmerth won the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2012 Neediest Kids Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, finishing 8-under total across a chilly, windy October week … Played six consecutive full PGA TOUR seasons from 2013 to 2017-18, highlighted by a No. 37 finish on the 2014-15 FedExCup, with 10 top-25 finishes in 28 starts including his playoff victory at Muirfield Village … Avid hockey fan; Washington Capitals (NHL) are his favorite pro team.
One hole. One birdie. @DLingmerth advances to @WellsFargoGolf!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2022
The Swede knows @TPCPotomac well. He won there in 2012 on the @KornFerryTour. https://t.co/PY7bCh7NBw pic.twitter.com/WDHkUs0EpC
