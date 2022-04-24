Monday qualifiers: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Bryson Nimmer led the way at open qualifying for the Mexico Open at Vidanta, carding 7-under 65 at The Clubs of Kingwood (Deerwood) in Texas to secure a spot in the field at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Also earning spots in the field were Jeffrey Kang (6-under 66), Turk Pettit (4-under 68) and Patrick Flavin (4-under 68).

Pettit and Flavin survived a 6-for-2 playoff to earn their spots in the field. Falling short in extra holes were David Kim, Benjamin Lein, Danny Guise and Michael Arnaud.

The qualifier was contested a week ahead of time, allowing players time to make international travel arrangements for the event.

The Mexico Open, contested since 1944 and affiliated with various Tours at different points in time, is set to be played as a PGA TOUR event for the first time.

In all, 57 players competed for four spots in the Mexico Open field. For all scores from the Mexico Open qualifier, click here.

Here’s a capsule look at the four Mexico Open qualifiers …