MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Five-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Byrd carded a bogey-free 65 to earn a tee time at Torrey Pines. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR's second open qualifier of 2022 occurred Monday at Bear Creek GC in Murrieta, California, as 54 players competed for four spots in this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Here's a quick look at this week's qualifiers ...
• Jonathan Byrd, 7-under 65 with five birdies, an eagle and zero bogeys. The five-time PGA TOUR winner holds conditional TOUR status this season and also competed at last fall's Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. He has made four TOUR starts this season, highlighted by a T20 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
• Brent Grant, 4-under 68 with seven birdies and three bogeys. The Korn Ferry Tour member famously once qualified for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball with a 9-under 63 on his own ball. He competed at the TOUR's Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this month, missing the cut.
• Maxwell Sear, 4-under 68 with six birdies and a double bogey. The native of Ontario, Canada played collegiately at West Virginia University, turning pro in 2019. He finished No. 18 on the 2021 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.
• Jared du Toit, 4-under 68 with five birdies and a bogey. The native of Alberta, Canada played collegiately at Arizona State University, turning pro in 2017. He finished No. 10 on the 2021 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.
For all scores from Monday's open qualifier at Bear Creek GC, click here.
