  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: Farmers Insurance Open

  • Five-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Byrd carded a bogey-free 65 to earn a tee time at Torrey Pines. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Five-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Byrd carded a bogey-free 65 to earn a tee time at Torrey Pines. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)