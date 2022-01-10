  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii

  • 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree carded 5-under 67 in Monday qualifying to earn a spot in this week&apos;s Sony Open in Hawaii. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree carded 5-under 67 in Monday qualifying to earn a spot in this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)