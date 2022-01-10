-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree carded 5-under 67 in Monday qualifying to earn a spot in this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR's first open qualifier of 2022 was contested Monday, as four players earned spots in this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, to be contested Thursday-Sunday at Waialae CC in Honolulu.
Monday's qualifier was contested at Hoakalei CC, as 58 players competed for four spots.
Players to advance into Sony Open in Hawaii
B.J. Doucett -- 9-under 63, securing his second TOUR start and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Jared Sawada -- 6-under 66, securing his fifth TOUR start. This marks his fifth time Monday qualifying into the Sony Open.
Andy Ogletree -- 5-under 67, securing his ninth TOUR start. The Georgia Tech alum won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and finished T34 at the 2020 Masters.
Koichiro Ishika -- 5-under 67, securing his first TOUR start. The Arizona State alum has spent the past few months caddying in Japan.
No playoff was needed.
