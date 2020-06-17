Part 2: The fabulous dad life of Mike Thomas

Justin Thomas has 12 PGA TOUR titles to his name, and along the way has also won the FedExCup and PGA Championship (both in 2017) and reached World No. 1. In three extended interviews, and just in time for Father's Day, we spoke to Mike Thomas to find out what it's like to be Justin’s dad. Yesterday, Mike spoke of the early years, being on TOUR while maintaining his teaching practice back in Kentucky and being the son of PGA professional Paul Thomas. Today, he addresses Justin's special relationships with Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Nick Saban and why this superstar will never forget the kids in his gallery.

You have to be a good time manager on TOUR. Justin won once or twice, and right away media and people wanted to stop and talk, wanting his autograph or a picture. I think he's kind by nature. He's like me, he doesn't like to say no, and it's hard for him to walk by those, but he has gotten that discipline: I've got a job to do, I've got a schedule before I tee off, this is what I do. And he always makes up for it after the round. He'll always go find the kids.

I told him his rookie year, I go, ‘Don't ever forget that you were on the other side of that rope and what it meant for a player to fist bump you or make eye contact or throw you a ball. You have the power to just really make a kid's day.’ And he's always liked kids. When he was 12 years old he would play with a 6-year-old in the golf shop.

The sick kids definitely pull at us. If he comes off somewhere and there's a kid in a wheelchair he'll stop and shake his hand. Even during the round. I mean, I think a handicapped child is – if that doesn't get you, you're not alive. And we went to St. Jude's Hospital, first time we ever played Memphis when the WGC was there, and we went to St. Jude's, and man, that's hard. I love it, but that's hard for me.

My members or people out here always say, ‘Oh, you must be really proud of him. I'm like, I'm not proud at all how he plays, I'm proud of the person that he is. That means more as a parent. They're like, ‘Well, you've got to be happy he won a major.’ I'm happy for him, but my pride isn't based on the scores he shoots.

I never went to AJGA tournaments. I was just too busy as a head professional. I went to local junior tournaments when he was 8, 9, 10 years old. Once he started leaving Louisville, I didn't start watching him play a lot until he went to Alabama. I just said to myself, I'm not going to miss this college experience. I think I went to every college event he played in.

It’s a huge asset for me to be able to take different ideas and tools home to my students. I was floored when I first came out here. I knew people used some gadgets, but I was shocked that almost everybody used a gadget at some point in their practice. Alignment stick, a mirror, a putting gate, a string, Putting Tutor with the balls on it. My kids’ aim is often poor, so I’ll show them pictures of these guys (TOUR pros) on my phone, and I'm like, ‘Just pick a swing, and there will be a stick down there if he's not on the course. I go, ‘If one of the top players in the world is using a stick to make sure his alignment is good and you're just going to wing it, good luck with that.’ That hits home for them.