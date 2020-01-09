-
PGA TOUR players praise Pete Dye’s legacy
January 09, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
In Memoriam: Pete Dye
Legendary golf architect Pete Dye died Thursday at age 94 but leaves an undeniable stamp on the game.
As the news filtered through the golf fraternity TOUR players and others who have been touched by his contribution to the world begun reflecting on the World Golf Hall of Famer’s legacy en masse.
RELATED: Pete Dye passes away at age 94
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pete Dye, a true friend of the PGA TOUR and one of the most important course architects of this or any generation. A 2008 inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame, Pete’s influence is far-reaching, leaving a global imprint on both the amateur and professional games. He designed some of the best known golf courses in the world, though none more recognizable than THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. It was here that Pete masterfully brought Commissioner Deane Beman’s revolutionary stadium golf concept to life, melding Deane’s vision with a brilliantly designed course that is celebrated annually as one of the game’s great strategic courses during THE PLAYERS Championship. Pete, though, was always quick to credit his beloved wife, Alice, with his success, including the concept for his most famous hole, the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass. Together, Pete and Alice made a formidable team in golf and life, and with sons Perry and P.B., themselves successful course architects, they are recognized as one of the most accomplished families in golf. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dye family.” – PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan
“He leaves a huge footprint on the game. One of my best experiences with Pete was playing Whistling Straits one of the first times we went there and I was lucky enough he walked nine holes with me in a practice round and I would ask him, “Mr. Dye why would you put that bunker right there… what were you thinking?” and he would look at me and said dryly, “just to piss you off, that’s the only reason.” He was a good man who obviously loved golf and just a wonderful course designer who knew how to make difficult golf courses. If you were going to play well around his places you couldn’t fake it and it’s a sad loss for golf. His footprint was at all of his places, undeniably and not a lot of designers can say that. And boy you knew it was going to be tough.” – Charles Howell III
Tiger Woods reflects on Pete Dye's legacy
“I’m sorry to hear of Pete’s passing. What a legend out here. He's left quite a mark on our game and quit a great impression from what he's done. I've been fortunate and had some success at Pete Dye courses, Hilton Head and THE PLAYERS Championship, couple of my favorite golf courses we play all year. So he's left quite a mark. And one of the cool things about golf course architecture is you really do leave a lasting mark. His courses are going to be around. Both Hilton Head and PLAYERS have stood the test of time and they'll continue to stand the test of time. It's an awesome thing that he's left for us. You sure can tell his designs. I've had some good fun. They tend to be challenging, hard courses, but I've had some nice results and some good feelings towards Pete Dye golf courses.” – Matt Kuchar
“Pete and Alice Dye are royalty in golf, no question. My mother was friends with Alice and always enjoyed talking with Pete every chance I could get. I love TPC Sawgrass and my parents were members at The Honors Course which I think is one of his best of all time. He revolutionized golf, changed it, and made it better. We are all lucky to have had him. If you look at the history of golf I’m not sure there is a bigger change in architecture than when Pete Dye came along. It was the most radical change and it was a great change. He is timeless. They’ll be copying him till the end of time.” – Jerry Kelly
Jack Nicklaus reflects on Pete Dye's legacy
“You can’t mistake a Pete Dye. You knew it was his as soon as you played it. He had a different set of rules when he built golf courses and every single one he built was tough. He built TPC Sawgrass and helped build THE PLAYERS, and Whistling Straits, plus so many golf courses that are amazing. It is sad to lose someone who meant so much to not just the game of golf but to so many of its players as well. I had so many good experiences with him, I learnt a lot from him and he was clearly a very smart man. He will be missed.” – Vijay Singh
“I have always loved Pete Dye. I actually learned the game on a Pete Dye course in Wilmington, North Carolina at the Country Club of Landfall so I have always loved his work. I didn’t really get to know him but I feel close to him having done well at some of his courses and I know he is going to be missed. He’s one of those designers you walk on the golf course not knowing who designed it, you could pretty much point out pretty quickly it is Pete Dye. THE PLAYERS was such a special win in so many ways and I’ll always have fond memories of Pete Dye.” – Webb Simpson
Greg Norman reflects on Pete Dye's legacy
“There's fingerprints (of influence), and if Pete Dye doesn't have one of the biggest, certainly in the last 50 years, I don't know who would rival that. I was fortunate enough to play with him at Hilton Head, one of his gems, in the Pro-Am. It was me and Mr. Dye, Mr. Finchem, and I believe there was another executive of the TOUR. I believe Mr. Dye shot 78 or 79 that day in the Pro-Am and this was within the last 10-12 years for sure. Just hearing the stories, you know, what he did with this hole and that… it was awesome. It was just fantastic to see a golf artist on his canvas he made. Very special. Condolences to his family obviously. He's a legend.” – Zach Johnson
“I’m sure everybody in golf, their hearts go out to his family and close friends but he leaves a fantastic legacy behind in this sport. I am lucky enough to have won at one of his courses at Hilton Head… TPC Sawgrass is one of my favorites. He’s left his mark in this sport and he will be forever remembered and it’s a special legacy. The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will be a pretty poignant week playing his golf course there. You know when you are on a Pete Dye golf course. He normally gets you and finds you out and I’m sure he will be looking down on us as we continue to play his courses.” – Graeme McDowell
Davis Love III reflects on Pete Dye's legacy
“He was an icon when it comes to golf course design. He was a guy who really made you uncomfortable the whole round. And he did it visually. He’d always make you think. He’s one of those guys that you respected him because he built some great golf courses but in the midst of playing them, you hated his guts.” – Brandt Snedeker
“He was the kind of the guy who changed it for everybody. If you don’t get Pete Dye you don’t get Tom Doak, you don’t get Gil Hanse, Coore-Crenshaw or any of that. He was the guy that brought a little bit of strategy back into golf course architecture and spiced it up a little bit so it is sad news. He has so many good courses and is a cornerstone in the golf architecture world.” – Zac Blair
"The word genius gets thrown around a lot, this man was the real deal. Lost Pete Dye today, a profound influence on modern golf course architecture, through his work, those he mentored, and the way he worked. Those of us who profess to be designers in the field owe so much to him. Fare thee well Pete!!!" - Gil Hanse
This morning I played an enjoyable round on Mr. Dye’s master creation.— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 10, 2020
His life had and will continue to have such a profound impact on the game. pic.twitter.com/mOohxpPJ6A
It is the end of the era, but Pete Dye's legacy in golf course design will endure because of the courses he has designed and the courses people will play for years and generations to come. They will enjoy them, perhaps copy them, and certainly be inspired by them. pic.twitter.com/U8yIj8au7O— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) January 10, 2020
Today golf has lost a man whose everlasting imprint will never be forgotten. He was the Picasso of golf architecture & changed 20th century golf course design. He started me on my design career & taught & challenged me to be naturally different. RIP my dear friend Pete Dye. pic.twitter.com/ipMWutbCIS— Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) January 10, 2020
When I decided to start my own design business I wanted to sit down and speak with a few of the best golf course architects in the world. One of those people was Pete Dye, his work, creativity and legacy will live on forever. RIP Pete.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 10, 2020
