-
-
Inside the Field: Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2022
-
Features
Max Homa | Happy Dude
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Rocket Mortgage Classic field list as of Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Danny Willett
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Kevin Kisner
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Garrick Higgo
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Chad Ramey
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Wesley Bryan
Geoff Ogilvy
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Chris Gotterup
Cole Hammer
Michael Thorbjornsen
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Ben Cook
Life Member
Davis Love III
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Keegan Bradley
Cameron Tringale
Russell Henley
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Jhonattan Vegas
Chris Kirk
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Troy Merritt
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Brendan Steele
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Scott Piercy
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Will Zalatoris
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
William McGirt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Cameron Young
Davis Riley
Sahith Theegala
Kurt Kitayama
Alex Smalley
Patrick Rodgers
Brandon Wu
David Lipsky
Adam Svensson
Taylor Moore
Hayden Buckley
Vince Whaley
Taylor Pendrith
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Matthias Schwab
Max McGreevy
Greyson Sigg
Nick Hardy
Justin Lower
Callum Tarren
Andrew Novak
Austin Smotherman
Michael Gligic
Kelly Kraft
Austin Cook
Dylan Wu
Paul Barjon
Curtis Thompson
Ben Kohles
Seth Reeves
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Dawie van der Walt
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Chris Stroud
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Ryan Armour
Satoshi Kodaira
Chase Seiffert
Vaughn Taylor
Cameron Percy
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Ryan Moore
Bo Van Pelt
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Martin
Sean O'Hair
Kevin Chappell
Seung-Yul Noh
Tommy Gainey
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
-
-