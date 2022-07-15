-
Inside the Field: 3M Open
July 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2022
- Jason Day will be in the field at the 3M Open. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the 3M Open field list as of Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Danny Willett
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Charles Howell III
Sungjae Im
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Adam Long
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Bill Haas
Nick Watney
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Chris Gotterup
Brandon Matthews
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
George McNeill
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Mardy Fish
Cole Hammer
Thaya Lim
Dylan Menante
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Jeff Sorenson
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Cameron Tringale
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Higgs
Troy Merritt
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Adam Hadwin
Brendan Steele
James Hahn
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Brice Garnett
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Davis Riley
Sahith Theegala
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Aaron Rai
Adam Svensson
Hayden Buckley
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Matthias Schwab
Max McGreevy
Greyson Sigg
Nick Hardy
Justin Lower
Callum Tarren
Andrew Novak
Austin Smotherman
Michael Gligic
Kelly Kraft
Austin Cook
Dylan Wu
Paul Barjon
Curtis Thompson
Ben Kohles
Seth Reeves
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Dawie van der Walt
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Chris Stroud
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Ryan Armour
Satoshi Kodaira
Chase Seiffert
Vaughn Taylor
Cameron Percy
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Ryan Moore
Bo Van Pelt
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Martin
Sean O'Hair
Kevin Chappell
Seung-Yul Noh
Tommy Gainey
Aaron Baddeley
Wesley Bryan
Michael Kim
Robert Garrigus
David Lingmerth
Grayson Murray
Jason Dufner
Scott Brown
Jonas Blixt
Mark Hensby
Greg Chalmers
Ricky Barnes
David Hearn
Fabián Gómez
D.A. Points
D.J. Trahan
Ben Crane
Derek Ernst
Sangmoon Bae
J.J. Henry
Arjun Atwal
John Merrick
Brian Davis
Kevin Stadler
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
