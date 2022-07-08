-
Inside the Field: Barracuda Championship
July 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Barracuda Championship field list as of Friday, July 8 at 5 p.m. ET:
DP World Tour Ranking
Alex Noren
Ashun Wu
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Rasmus Hojgaard
Sebastian Soderberg
Andrea Pavan
Scott Hend
Joachim B Hansen
Kristoffer Broberg
Johannes Veerman
Daniel Gavins
Francesco Laporta
Sean Crocker
Joakim Lagergren
James Morrison
Matthieu Pavon
Matthias Schwab
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Nino Bertasio
Alejandro Cañizares
Lucas Bjerregaard
George Coetzee
Justin Walters
Dale Whitnell
Scott Jamieson
Matti Schmid
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Marcus Helligkilde
Ricardo Gouveia
Santiago Tarrio
Julien Brun
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Yannik Paul
Espen Kofstad
Chase Hanna
Hugo León
Marcel Siem
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Hurly Long
Andrew Wilson
Benjamin Hebert
Renato Paratore
Michael Lorenzo-Vera
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Cam Davis
Charles Howell III
Sung Kang
Martin Laird
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Michael Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Bill Haas
Nick Watney
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
J.J. Henry
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Mark Baldwin
Albert Boneta
Joe Highsmith
David Longmire
Matt Ryan
PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events.
Omar Uresti
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year.
Tom Johnson
Past Champion member
Andrew Putnam
Chris Stroud
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Maverick McNealy
Harry Higgs
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
James Hahn
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Brice Garnett
Chesson Hadley
Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Vince Whaley
Max McGreevy
John Huh
Greyson Sigg
Trey Mullinax
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Kelly Kraft
Michael Gligic
Callum Tarren
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Nick Hardy
Scott Gutschewski
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
# Major medical extension
William McGirt
Jonas Blixt
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Satoshi Kodaira
Ryan Armour
Chase Seiffert
Cameron Percy
Vaughn Taylor
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Bo Van Pelt
Ryan Moore
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Martin
Kevin Chappell
Sean O'Hair
Tommy Gainey
Wesley Bryan
Robert Garrigus
Seung-Yul Noh
Aaron Baddeley
Grayson Murray
David Lingmerth
Scott Brown
Jason Dufner
Mark Hensby
Greg Chalmers
Ricky Barnes
David Hearn
Jonas Blixt
D.A. Points
Johnson Wagner
D.J. Trahan
Sangmoon Bae
Fabián Gómez
Ben Crane
Arjun Atwal
Derek Ernst
Brian Davis
John Merrick
Kevin Stadler
Matt Every
Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Ted Potter, Jr.
K.J. Choi
George McNeill
Andres Romero
Charlie Beljan
Jason Bohn
Derek Lamely
Parker McLachlin
Eric Axley
Charlie Wi
Past Champion member
John Huston
Carl Pettersson
Steve Flesch
Heath Slocum
Joe Durant
Duffy Waldorf
Carlos Franco
John Rollins
Boo Weekley
Olin Browne
Paul Goydos
Frank Lickliter II
Jonathan Kaye
Tommy Armour III
Will MacKenzie
Daniel Chopra
Paul Stankowski
Freddie Jacobson
Kevin Sutherland
Ken Duke
Glen Day
Ted Purdy
Jason Gore
Chris Couch
Smylie Kaufman
Spike McRoy
Cody Gribble
Veteran member (150 or more career cuts made)
Brendon de Jonge
Skip Kendall
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
