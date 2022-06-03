-
Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open
June 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the RBC Canadian Open field list as of Friday, June 3rd at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Justin Thomas
Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)
Rory McIlroy
Cameron Smith
Winner of The Masters (five-year exemption)
Patrick Reed
Scottie Scheffler
Danny Willett
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championships Event (three-year exemption)
Justin Rose
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Tyrrell Hatton
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Tyler Duncan
Tony Finau
Dylan Frittelli
Jim Herman
Sung Kang
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
Luke List
Adam Long
Keith Mitchell
Sebastián Muñoz
Carlos Ortiz
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Career Money Exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Myles Creighton
Jared du Toit
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Mike Weir
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
William Buhl
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Yi Cao
Albin Choi
Aaron Cockerill
Callum Davison
Joseph Deraney
A.J. Ewart
Christopher Gotterup
Wesley Heffernan
Rasmus Hojgaard
Brendan Leonard
Stuart Macdonald
Max Sekulic
Johnny Travale
Trevor Werbylo
Commissioner Exemption - Two Foreign Players
Dean Burmester
Past Champion of RBC Canadian Open
Jhonattan Vegas
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Harold Varner III
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Kirk
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Fitzpatrick
Pat Perez
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Adam Hadwin
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Scott Piercy
Brice Garnett
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
Ryan Moore
Jonas Blixt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Sahith Theegala
Alex Smalley
David Lipsky
Patrick Rodgers
Aaron Rai
Brandon Wu
Taylor Pendrith
Lee Hodges
Hayden Buckley
Matthias Schwab
Vince Whaley
Max McGreevy
Adam Svensson
John Huh
Greyson Sigg
Trey Mullinax
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Novak
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Kelly Kraft
Michael Gligic
Callum Tarren
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Nick Hardy
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Satoshi Kodaira
Ryan Armour
Chase Seiffert
Cameron Percy
Vaughn Taylor
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Bo Van Pelt
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Martin
Kevin Chappell
Sean O'Hair
Tommy Gainey
Wesley Bryan
Robert Garrigus
Seung-Yul Noh
David Lingmerth
Scott Brown
Jason Dufner
Mark Hensby
Greg Chalmers
Ricky Barnes
David Hearn
D.A. Points
Johnson Wagner
D.J. Trahan
Sangmoon Bae
Fabián Gómez
Ben Crane
Arjun Atwal
Richard S Johnson
Brian Davis
John Merrick
Kevin Stadler
Matt Every
Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Ted Potter, Jr.
J.J. Henry
George McNeill
Andres Romero
Charlie Beljan
Jason Bohn
Parker McLachlin
Eric Axley
Past Champion member
John Huston
Carl Pettersson
John Rollins
Boo Weekley
Frank Lickliter II
Jonathan Kaye
Will MacKenzie
Daniel Chopra
Glen Day
Ted Purdy
Spike McRoy
Cody Gribble
Veteran member (150 or more career cuts made)
Brendon de Jonge
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
