Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge
May 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Charles Schwab Challenge field list as of Friday, May 20th at 5 p.m. ET:
Former Winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge
Daniel Berger
Zach Johnson
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Jason Kokrak
Kevin Na
Justin Rose
Rory Sabbatini
Jordan Spieth
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Justin Thomas
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Patrick Reed
Scottie Scheffler
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Bryson DeChambeau
Gary Woodland
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Collin Morikawa
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Abraham Ancer
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Cam Davis
Tony Finau
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
K.H. Lee
Chad Ramey
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Erik van Rooyen
Member of Last Named European Ryder Cup Team
Tommy Fleetwood
Ian Poulter
Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
Stephan Jaeger
Min Woo Lee
Top 15 and Ties from Previous Year's Charles Schwab Challenge
Charley Hoffman
Patton Kizzire
Sebastián Muñoz
Troy Merritt
Emiliano Grillo
Brian Harman
Brendon Todd
Doug Ghim
Kramer Hickok
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Paul Barjon
Trey Mullinax
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Erik Compton
John Pak
James Piot
Tyler Strafaci
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Luke Donald
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Camilo Villegas
Bubba Watson
Top 50 - Official World Golf Ranking
Will Zalatoris
Harold Varner III
Richard Bland
Top 80 on Prior Year's FedExCup
Stewart Cink
Cameron Tringale
Matt Jones
Carlos Ortiz
Charl Schwartzel
Maverick McNealy
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Ryan Palmer
Joel Dahmen
J.T. Poston
Pat Perez
Top 80 from Year-To-Date FedExCup
Davis Riley
Mito Pereira
Denny McCarthy
Beau Hossler
Kurt Kitayama
Matthew NeSmith
Sahith Theegala
Alex Smalley
Scott Stallings
C.T. Pan
David Lipsky
Russell Knox
Nate Lashley
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Aaron Rai
Below 80th from Year-To-Date FedExCup
Patrick Rodgers
Brandon Wu
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Nick Watney
Taylor Moore
Sam Ryder
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Dylan Frittelli
Andrew Putnam
Kevin Tway
Hayden Buckley
Chez Reavie
Lee Hodges
Matthias Schwab
Nick Taylor
Vince Whaley
Michael Thompson
Max McGreevy
Adam Svensson
Wyndham Clark
Brian Stuard
Rickie Fowler
Martin Trainer
Tyler Duncan
James Hahn
Doc Redman
Mark Hubbard
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
