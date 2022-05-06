Inside the Field: AT&T Byron Nelson

-
May 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the AT&T Byron Nelson field list as of Friday, May 6th at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Dustin Johnson
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Scottie Scheffler
Danny Willett
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Kevin Kisner
Xander Schauffele
Bubba Watson
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Joaquin Niemann
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Tyler Duncan
Dylan Frittelli
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Jim Herman
Tom Hoge
Charles Howell III
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Jason Kokrak
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Keith Mitchell
Sebastián Muñoz
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Seamus Power
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Matthew Wolff
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Jason Dufner
Justin Leonard
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Rasmus Hojgaard
Joohyung Kim
John Murphy
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
J.J. Killeen
Past Champion of Respective Event
Aaron Wise
Winner of the 2021 Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award
McClure Meissner
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Alex Noren
Lee Westwood
Charl Schwartzel
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Jhonattan Vegas
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Ian Poulter
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Will Zalatoris
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
Morgan Hoffmann
Seung-Yul Noh
Jonas Blixt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
Mito Pereira
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Davis Riley
Sahith Theegala
Hayden Buckley
Lee Hodges
Matthias Schwab
Patrick Rodgers
Aaron Rai
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Taylor Moore
Max McGreevy
Vince Whaley
Adam Svensson
Kurt Kitayama
David Lipsky
Greyson Sigg
John Huh
Trey Mullinax
Brandon Wu
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Novak
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Callum Tarren
Nick Hardy
Scott Gutschewski
Jared Wolfe
Kelly Kraft
Peter Uihlein
David Skinns
Michael Gligic
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Beau Hossler
Tommy Fleetwood
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
