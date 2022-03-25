-
Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open
March 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Valero Texas Open field list as of Friday, March 25 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Bryson DeChambeau
Gary Woodland
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Jimmy Walker
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Rory McIlroy
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Abraham Ancer
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Scottie Scheffler
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Tyler Duncan
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Lucas Glover
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Charles Howell III
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Adam Long
Graeme McDowell
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Nick Watney
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Martin Kaymer
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Ludvig Aberg
Logan McAllister
Guido Migliozzi
Designated sponsor's exemption
Takumi Kanaya
Min Woo Lee
Robert MacIntyre
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Ben Kern
Past Champion of respective event
Kevin Chappell
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Keegan Bradley
Lee Westwood
Maverick McNealy
Jhonattan Vegas
Chris Kirk
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Ian Poulter
Troy Merritt
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Brendan Steele
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Kyle Stanley
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
William McGirt
Seung-Yul Noh
Jonas Blixt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
Mito Pereira
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Cameron Young
Sahith Theegala
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Buckley
Taylor Moore
Patrick Rodgers
Aaron Rai
Taylor Pendrith
Lee Hodges
Vince Whaley
Alex Smalley
Greyson Sigg
Davis Riley
Adam Svensson
Trey Mullinax
David Lipsky
Chad Ramey
John Huh
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Austin Smotherman
Max McGreevy
Curtis Thompson
Andrew Novak
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Matthias Schwab
Dylan Wu
Nick Hardy
Kelly Kraft
Justin Lower
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
