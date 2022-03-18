-
Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship
March 18, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- March 18, 2022
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Corales Puntacana Championship field list as of Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Jimmy Walker
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Danny Willett
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Sung Kang
Nate Lashley
Graeme McDowell
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Career money exemption
Bill Haas
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Ricky Barnes
Matt Gogel
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Dominic Bozzelli
Marcus Byrd
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Rafael Campos
Thomas Detry
Rasmus Hojgaard
Haotong Li
Victor Perez
Hiram Silfa
Fabrizio Zanotti
Designated sponsor's exemption
Jeronimo Esteve
Juan Jose Guerra
Guillermo Pumarol
Manuel Relancio
Commissioner exemption - 2 Foreign Players.
Nicolai Hojgaard
Sam Horsfield
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Andrew Filbert
Monday qualifiers
Michael Balcar
Brian Davis
Rick Lamb
Bryson Nimmer
Past champion of respective event
Brice Garnett
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Jhonattan Vegas
Andrew Putnam
Brandon Hagy
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
Matthew NeSmith
Kyle Stanley
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
Wesley Bryan
Seung-Yul Noh
Kelly Kraft
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Sahith Theegala
Hayden Buckley
Patrick Rodgers
Aaron Rai
Taylor Pendrith
Vince Whaley
Alex Smalley
Greyson Sigg
Davis Riley
Adam Svensson
Trey Mullinax
David Lipsky
Chad Ramey
John Huh
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Austin Smotherman
Max McGreevy
Curtis Thompson
Andrew Novak
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Matthias Schwab
Dylan Wu
Nick Hardy
Justin Lower
David Skinns
Ben Kohles
Dawie van der Walt
Michael Gligic
Peter Uihlein
Chris Stroud
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Brandon Wu
Brett Drewitt
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Kurt Kitayama
Joshua Creel
Callum Tarren
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Ryan Armour
Jim Knous
Camilo Villegas
Vaughn Taylor
Chase Seiffert
Bo Van Pelt
Cameron Percy
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Sean O'Hair
Robert Garrigus
Kevin Chappell
Jason Dufner
Aaron Baddeley
David Hearn
Scott Brown
Ben Martin
David Lingmerth
D.A. Points
Grayson Murray
D.J. Trahan
John Merrick
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
