Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
February 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
How the field qualified for Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard as of 2/25/2022:
Former winners of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Bryson DeChambeau
Tyrrell Hatton
Marc Leishman
Rory McIlroy
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Sergio Garcia
Hideki Matsuyama
Patrick Reed
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Jon Rahm
Gary Woodland
Winner - WGC Event - Dell Technologies Match Play (2019 & 2021)
Billy Horschel
Kevin Kisner
Winners of The Genesis Invitational (2020-2022)
Max Homa
Adam Scott
Tournament winner in the past year
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Cam Davis
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Matt Jones
Jason Kokrak
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Seamus Power
Scottie Scheffler
Hudson Swafford
Erik van Rooyen
Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
Paul Casey
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood
Winner of prior year's U.S. Amateur Championship
James Piot
Winner of Arnold Palmer Award from prior season (TOUR Rookie of the Year)
Will Zalatoris
Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
Kevin Na
Thomas Pieters
Matthew Wolff
Russell Henley
Corey Conners
Justin Rose
Cameron Tringale
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Paul Barjon
Stephan Jaeger
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Doug Ghim
Padraig Harrington
Anirban Lahiri
Graeme McDowell
Sean O'Hair
Brandt Snedeker
Henrik Stenson
Danny Willett
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Sam Bennett
Nicolai Hojgaard
Charles Howell III
Zach Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Min Woo Lee
John Pak
Davis Thompson
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
Keegan Bradley
Carlos Ortiz
Aaron Wise
Charl Schwartzel
Sebastián Muñoz
Branden Grace
Maverick McNealy
Robert Streb
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Streelman
Keith Mitchell
Top 70 on current season's FedExCup
Cameron Young
Lanto Griffin
Denny McCarthy
Danny Lee
Sahith Theegala
Brendan Steele
Kevin Tway
Troy Merritt
Andrew Putnam
Nick Watney
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Hayden Buckley
Taylor Moore
C.T. Pan
Beau Hossler
Patrick Rodgers
Aaron Rai
Michael Thompson
Taylor Pendrith
Peter Malnati
Adam Long
Lee Hodges
Adam Schenk
PGA Section Champ / Player of the Year
Greg Koch
Below 70th position on current FedExCup Points List
Vince Whaley
Jason Day
Rickie Fowler
Brendon Todd
Pat Perez
Alex Smalley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Henrik Norlander
Martin Laird
Chez Reavie
Matt Wallace
Rory Sabbatini
Greyson Sigg
Sam Ryder
Davis Riley
Dylan Frittelli
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
