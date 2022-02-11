-
Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational
February 11, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
February 11, 2022
- Rory McIlroy will make his first start of 2022 at The Genesis Invitational. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
How the field qualified for The Genesis Invitational as of 2/11/2022:
Former Winners of the Genesis Invitational
Max Homa
Dustin Johnson
Adam Scott
Bubba Watson
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brooks Koepka
Jon Rahm
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Collin Morikawa
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Sergio Garcia
Hideki Matsuyama
Patrick Reed
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Jordan Spieth
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Abraham Ancer
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tony Finau
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Tom Hoge
Sungjae Im
Matt Jones
Jason Kokrak
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Seamus Power
Cameron Smith
Erik van Rooyen
Viktor Hovland
Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
Matt Fitzpatrick
Paul Casey
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Kevin Na
Corey Conners
Joaquin Niemann
Charley Hoffman
Alex Noren
Keegan Bradley
Brian Harman
Cameron Tringale
Harold Varner III
Carlos Ortiz
Charl Schwartzel
Sebastián Muñoz
Russell Henley
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Robert Streb
Jhonattan Vegas
Patton Kizzire
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Ryan Palmer
Martin Laird
Troy Merritt
J.T. Poston
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Adam Long
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Lanto Griffin
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
Tyler McCumber
Adam Hadwin
Chez Reavie
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
James Hahn
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Kyle Stanley
Anirban Lahiri
Dylan Frittelli
C.T. Pan
Matt Kuchar
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Aaron Wise
Top 125 Major medical extension
Danny Lee
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Rickie Fowler
Sponsor's Exemptions (Unrestricted)
Aaron Beverly
Jaekyeong Lee
Min Woo Lee
Robert MacIntyre
Thomas Pieters
Below 10th position from Current FedExCup Points List
Will Zalatoris
Mito Pereira
Cameron Young
Kevin Tway
Nick Watney
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Buckley
Patrick Rodgers
Beau Hossler
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
