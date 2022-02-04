-
Inside the Field: WM Phoenix Open
February 04, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
How the field qualified for the WM Phoenix Open as of 2/4/2022:
Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brooks Koepka
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Jimmy Walker
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Jordan Spieth
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Abraham Ancer
Billy Horschel
Kevin Kisner
Xander Schauffele
Bubba Watson
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Sam Burns
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Viktor Hovland
Charles Howell III
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Adam Long
Graeme McDowell
Keith Mitchell
Sebastián Muñoz
Carlos Ortiz
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Career Money Exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Sahith Theegala
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Jason Dufner
Sponsors Exemptions (Unrestricted)
Austin Eckroat
Patrick Rodgers
Preston Summerhays
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Craig Hocknull
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Louis Oosthuizen
Scottie Scheffler
Charley Hoffman
Alex Noren
Keegan Bradley
Brian Harman
Harold Varner III
Aaron Wise
Tom Hoge
Russell Henley
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Kirk
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Matt Fitzpatrick
Troy Merritt
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Tyler McCumber
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Kyle Stanley
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
Kevin Chappell
Ryan Moore
William McGirt
Wesley Bryan
Seung-Yul Noh
Kelly Kraft
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
