Horses for Courses: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Happy New Year! Welcome back to the 2023 portion of the 2022-23 season where 17 of the world's top 20 will duke it out at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and we here at Golfbet will try to educate you ahead of all your fantasy and gaming needs.

For the 25th consecutive year the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawaii will be the backdrop to knock off the holiday rust and tune up for the meat of the remaining season. That’s plenty of data to review on one track to find some hints ahead of your picks.

The 2023 showpiece will be featured as one of the PGA TOUR’s new designated events with the silver anniversary staging seeing the purse up from $8.2 million to $15 million and FedExCup points for the winner rising to 550.

Of the 39 players in the field this week, 26 of them have previous tournament experience on this interesting, yet quirky, layout and familiarity matters. Only Daniel Chopra (2008) has won on debut here so it generally takes a few reps to get comfortable. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele needed just four rounds before they entered the winner's circle.

Pay attention to these players who have figured it out in Maui. For more in-depth info continue reading below the rankings.