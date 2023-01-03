-
Horses for Courses: Sentry Tournament of Champions
Thomas, Rahm, Schauffele excel at Kapalua
January 03, 2023
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas comes into the Sentry Tournament of Champions as one of the best course fits. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Happy New Year! Welcome back to the 2023 portion of the 2022-23 season where 17 of the world's top 20 will duke it out at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and we here at Golfbet will try to educate you ahead of all your fantasy and gaming needs.
For the 25th consecutive year the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawaii will be the backdrop to knock off the holiday rust and tune up for the meat of the remaining season. That’s plenty of data to review on one track to find some hints ahead of your picks.
The 2023 showpiece will be featured as one of the PGA TOUR’s new designated events with the silver anniversary staging seeing the purse up from $8.2 million to $15 million and FedExCup points for the winner rising to 550.
Of the 39 players in the field this week, 26 of them have previous tournament experience on this interesting, yet quirky, layout and familiarity matters. Only Daniel Chopra (2008) has won on debut here so it generally takes a few reps to get comfortable. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele needed just four rounds before they entered the winner's circle.
Pay attention to these players who have figured it out in Maui. For more in-depth info continue reading below the rankings.
Horses for Courses High Five
-Players listed only if they are in the field for 2023-
Justin Thomas (Win: +1100; Top 5: +175; Top 10: -160; Top 20: -700)
Won twice in five visits and only multiple winner in field. No. 2 on all-time money list. T5 in 2022 makes four straight top fives. Closed 61-65 last year. Has 19 of 28 rounds in the 60s. Shares course record (61, Rd 3, 2022). Making eighth consecutive appearance. Sat first or second after first round in two of the last three attempts.
Xander Schauffele (Win: +1100; Top 5: +175; Top 10: -165; Top 20: -800)
Shot 62 to tie the course record in 2019 victory. Lost a playoff to Thomas in defense. Posted 21-under in 2021 for T5. Posted 22-under last year for 12th. Of 20 rounds, 12 are in the 60s and 19 are in the red.
Jordan Spieth (Win: +2800; Top 5: +400; Top 10: +150; Top 20: -350)
Sits No. 7 on all-time money list after solo second, win and T3 in first three visits. Lost by a shot on debut. Won by eight and posted 30-under for an encore. Closed with 65 in defense. Cashing T9 in 2018 made it four straight top 10s. Returned last year on 18-under for T21. Of 20 rounds, 14 are in the 60s including seven at 66 or better.
Jon Rahm (Win: +650; Top 5: +120; Top 10: -300; Top 20: -1400)
Sits No. 12 on the money list without a victory. Solo second on debut and again last year. Posted 33-under last year with 32 birdies for runner up. Top 10 in all five visits. Last seven rounds in the 60s, including tying course record in third round last year. Of 20 rounds, 12 are in the 60s and six are 66 or better. Making sixth consecutive appearance.
Collin Morikawa (Win: +1800; Top 5: +280; Top 10: +100; Top 20: -450)
All three visits the last three seasons T7 or better. Closed with 62 last year, best of 12 rounds, for T5, his best payday. Sat one off 54-hole lead in 2021 on 20-under before closing with 73. Last eight rounds are 45-under with six of eight in the 60s. Has three rounds of 65 or better from 12 total.
Odds sourced on Tuesday, January 3rd at 2 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Pipped at the Post
Patrick Cantlay (Win: +1000; Top 5: +175; Top 10: -165; Top 20: -700): Matched best finish in four tries with solo fourth last year. Total of 266 was nine shots better than previous best. Seven of last eight rounds in the 60s. Nothing worse than T15 on debut.
Sungjae Im (Win: +2000; Top 5: +300; Top 10: +110; Top 20: -450): Shot 21-under on debut in 2021 (T5) and backed it up with 24-under last year (T8). Best scoring average in field (see below) on this track. Worst two rounds are both Sundays with 69 but has 50 Par Breakers in 144 holes in two trips.
Hideki Matsuyama (Win: +4000; Top 5: +550; Top 10: +220; Top 20: -225): A T3 on debut followed by solo second and T4 in first three visits over four years. Returned with T41 in 2021 after two-year hiatus and was T13 (21-under) last year.
Adam Scott (Win: +3300; Top 5: +450; Top 10: +200; Top 20: -250): Equals Justin Thomas with seven previous trips to pace this year's field. Accumulated four top 10s with T6 in 2014 the last. Returned in 2021 for T21 in first attempt since 2014.
Tony Finau (Win: +1400; Top 5: +225; Top 10: -135; Top 20: -700): Only top 10 from three starts was on debut in 2017. Aggregate 30-under the last two years with 19-under in 2022 leading the way. Closed 2022 with 65 for T19, best of 12 posted.
Bookies Bonus
Top Scoring Averages
(minimum 8 rounds played; entered this week only)
Player (events) Average Sungjae Im (2) 67.38 Jordan Spieth (5) 68.3 Jon Rahm (5) 68.5 Collin Morikawa (3) 68.5 Justin Thomas (7) 68.79 Xander Schauffele (5) 68.8 Patrick Cantlay (4) 69.06 Hideki Matsuyama (5) 69.1 Tony Finau (3) 69.33 Brian Harman (2) 69.63
Course Clues
Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw opened the doors in 1991 and then did an extensive renovation in 2019 that debuted for the 2020 edition.
The undulations and elevation changes on the mountain create doubt in the stance and in the yardage calculations but par eventually collapses. As we've seen in the past, first timers here seem to get blown away, hesitant on the calculations or just enjoy the views until it's too late.
Replicating the exact winds and lies during practice rounds doesn't always suffice. Executing shots with 17 of the top 20 in the OWGR hanging around also provides another hurdle. The elites will figure it out more and more as the four rounds (no cut event) play out and the lessons are finally learned.
Enormous fairways and greens look inviting until shots wander off target into the Bermuda rough. Grinding out pars knowing that most holes have birdie chances provides the mental challenge. Scoring will have to be the expectation. Without any water hazards on the property 93 bunkers will need to be avoided. The entire property is Bermudagrass.
Thomas is the only multiple winner in the field this week and just one of four former champs here. He's joined in the past champion department by Schauffele and Spieth.
Need more details about the course, the weather or what it took for previous winners? Read Statistically Speaking, and Adam Stanley's The First Look.
