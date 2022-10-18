Sleeper Picks: THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Byeong Hun An (+400 for a Top 20) … For some, it probably doesn’t feel like it was all that long ago that they teed it up at Congaree; for him, it probably feels like it’s been a minute. In the PGA TOUR season in between editions, he forged forward on the Korn Ferry Tour and promptly regained status in the big leagues just in time for this second appearance in the Lowcountry (T52). Opened this season with a reminder of his talent in the form of a T4 at Silverado, so he’s back with some momentum piggybacking the purpose. He’s also representing his homeland in the only TOUR stop positioning South Koreans in the spotlight, so the 31-year-old also is buoyed by national pride this week.

J.J. Spaun (+350 for a Top 20) … Breakthrough winner in San Antonio just six-and-a-half months ago, it’s basically an insult to drop him in here, but value is value. He scuffled for a while after the coronation at the Valero Texas Open but has since reconnected with the kind of form that yielded the career-defining experience. In his last seven starts, he’s cashed six times, four of which for a top 25, including in each of the last two times out. While he missed the cut at Congaree in 2021, the experience was invaluable for him to get an edge on where to miss and from where to make.

Luke List (+275 for a Top 20) … Another first-time winner from earlier this year, when considering the champion of the Farmers Insurance Open for any outcome, it’s best to lean all the way into one direction or the other. Since he relies as much on power and precision from tee to green as anyone, the hope is for no worse than a push with the putter. In a week like this, when only 19 in the field competed at Congaree in 2021, including him (MC), understanding the nuance and undulations of the greens requires time for course debutants. That increases the value of his skill set. The exercise isn’t unlike how it was at Narashino last week, albeit on a much shorter track. Naturally, he led the field in measured drives (ShotLink wasn’t utilized) and ranked T12 in greens hit, but he finished second-to-last in putts per GIR. A final-round 72 bumped him 12 spots on the leaderboard to a T29, his best finish in eight starts.

Keith Mitchell … His active narrative can be traced all the way back to about a month before the PGA TOUR first swung through town. It was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May of 2021 when he eliminated pressure of qualifying for the Playoffs and keeping his card. Although he’d missed the cut at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, he’s gone on record 11 top-15 finishes on the shoulders of a strong, balanced bag. He’s missed only three cuts in individual competition in the last 12 months and only one (Open Championship) in his last 11 starts.

Alex Smalley … Among the throng of those who call the Carolinas home, the resident of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Duke University product has emerged quietly and comfortably as a touring professional on the biggest stage. He advanced to the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs as a rookie last season and has opened 2022-23 with a pair of paydays in three starts, including a T25 last week in Japan. Already proven to improve closer to the hole, so he shouldn’t be playing from behind off the tee at forgiving Congaree.

Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. For live odds, visit BetMGM .