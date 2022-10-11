Horses for Courses: Matsuyama right at home at ZOZO Championship

The first of three international destinations in four weeks this fall takes the PGA TOUR to Japan and Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo. Local hero Hideki Matsuyama leads the field of 78 as he returns to defend his championship.

This will be the fourth edition of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP but just the third in the land of the rising sun. The 2020 edition was played at the Sherwood Country Club in Los Angeles (due to COVID-19) but that won't be included in our focus this week.

Tiger Woods won the inaugural edition in 2019 on 19-under by three shots over Matsuyama as the top nine posted rounds of 10-under or better. The return in 2021 saw the native son Matsuyama cruise to a five-shot win on 15-under and only three players reached 10-under or lower.

The classic layout was built in 1968 and has a traditional two-green system. Those who have played the previous two events here will have head start on the small-ish, slow-ish Bentgrass surfaces. Off the tee Accordia Golf ranked in the top seven last season in toughest fairways to hit. Well protected green complexes will require up and downs to grind out pars. Elevation changes will require proper iron distances. The course has been stretched from 7,049 yards in the first two editions to 7,091 yards for this season.

The Par-70 (34-36; 7,091 yards) includes five par 3’s, only one of which stretches over 183 yards. The three par 5’s provides two solid scoring opportunities, accounting for 31 percent of birdies last season. The other is a 608-yard beast. With five par 4’s at 480 yards or better, par will be a solid score this week.

