DAILY FANTASY
Statistically Speaking: Key numbers give Schauffele and Im edge at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
October 11, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Xander Schauffele is in the top four of five key stats heading into the ZOZO Championship. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Time to grab the passport as the PGA TOUR will cross four different countries in the next four weeks! The jet setting begins at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo as Hideki Matsuyama defends his title.
The challenges are multiple this week outside Tokyo.
The 13-hour time change from the U.S. mainland will cause bodies and minds to adjust. So will the absence of a cut and a limited field of just 78 players.
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club provides small, well-guarded greens complexes and tight driving parkland doglegs. Yardage has been added to the Par-70 (7,049 is now 7,091) and the double greens will play games when identifying WHICH target on approach.
Bentgrass greens usually run slow in the rainy season. Add in the unfamiliarity of those surfaces and a birdie fest doesn't appear likely. Only three people went 10-under or lower last year meaning par is a decent score here.
Working the ball both ways off the tee and finding GIR from less than perfect lies will be the challenge this week. Heavily protected greens will defend par and minimize birdies chances. Bogeys will be made but getting up and down and keeping squares off the card will reduce the stress.
The winning scores of 15-under from Matsuyama and 19-under from Woods includes only 12 players posting totals of 10-under or better over two events.
Last season the layout ranked 14th most difficult from 51 courses used on TOUR. Only two courses ranked harder in making Birdies or Better on par 4’s.
Strap in.
Let's look back at what the two past champions have used to excel at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season. ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP does NOT use ShotLink lasers.
Anytime hitting fairways and pegging GIR is important, so is this stat. The fairways here were in the top 15 hardest to hit and GIR checked in at No. 7 most difficult last season. Scrambling into perched and unfamiliar greens complexes will be difficult to keep up over 72 holes.
Rank Player 2 Corey Conners 3 Sungjae Im T4 Xander Schauffele 7 Hayden Buckley 8 Brendan Steele T11 Martin Laird T11 Collin Morikawa 17 Emiliano Grillo 21 Russell Knox 22 Aaron Rai
Keeping the golf ball between the tree lines and out of the bunkers will help limit bogeys. With difficult Fairways and Greens in Regulation to hit, grinding out pars matters.
Rank Player 1 Sungjae Im 4 Xander Schauffele 5 Mark Hubbard 15 Hideki Matsuyama 16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 18 Adam Long 20 Kevin Streelman 22 Andrew Putnam T24 Corey Conners 31 Tommy Fleetwood
Woods and Matsuyama both three putted just three times each en route to victory. Those who can avoid adding extra shots on the green can make up ground over the four rounds if their Ball-Striking isn't perfect. Adapting to the speed, undulation and nuance of the surfaces isn't difficult for all.
Rank Player 1 Lucas Herbert 4 Tyrrell Hatton 5 Beau Hossler 6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14 Mackenzie Hughes 19 Maverick McNealy 24 Adam Long 25 Viktor Hovland 26 Tommy Fleetwood 30 Patrick Rodgers
Matsuyama and 2019 winner Tiger Woods led or co-led the field in Par-3 scoring. With FIVE par 3’s on the card it provides additional scoring chances. Four sit at 183 yards or less and will give ball-strikers the advantage. Those of you who are curious for KFT graduates stats please click here and navigate.
Rank Player 5 Patrick Cantlay 13 Maverick McNealy 19 Vince Whaley 22 Aaron Wise 24 Sungjae Im 27 Cam Davis 28 Taylor Pendrith 29 Emiliano Grillo 31 Keith Mitchell
Players to turn up near the top of four of our five key stats are Xander Schauffele (+850) and Sungjae Im (+1000). Those highlighted in three of the five include defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (+1300), Tommy Fleetwood (+3000), and Mark Hubbard (+6600).
Rank Player T10 Sungjae Im T14 Mark Hubbard T14 Maverick McNealy T17 Cameron Champ T17 Xander Schauffele T24 Si Woo Kim T24 Sahith Theegala T24 Brandon Wu T29 Danny Lee T32 Hideki Matsuyama
The Bottom Line
