Statistically Speaking: Key numbers give Schauffele and Im edge at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Time to grab the passport as the PGA TOUR will cross four different countries in the next four weeks! The jet setting begins at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo as Hideki Matsuyama defends his title.

The challenges are multiple this week outside Tokyo.

The 13-hour time change from the U.S. mainland will cause bodies and minds to adjust. So will the absence of a cut and a limited field of just 78 players.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club provides small, well-guarded greens complexes and tight driving parkland doglegs. Yardage has been added to the Par-70 (7,049 is now 7,091) and the double greens will play games when identifying WHICH target on approach.

Bentgrass greens usually run slow in the rainy season. Add in the unfamiliarity of those surfaces and a birdie fest doesn't appear likely. Only three people went 10-under or lower last year meaning par is a decent score here.

Working the ball both ways off the tee and finding GIR from less than perfect lies will be the challenge this week. Heavily protected greens will defend par and minimize birdies chances. Bogeys will be made but getting up and down and keeping squares off the card will reduce the stress.

The winning scores of 15-under from Matsuyama and 19-under from Woods includes only 12 players posting totals of 10-under or better over two events.

Last season the layout ranked 14th most difficult from 51 courses used on TOUR. Only two courses ranked harder in making Birdies or Better on par 4’s.

Strap in.

Let's look back at what the two past champions have used to excel at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season. ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP does NOT use ShotLink lasers.

Ball-Striking

Anytime hitting fairways and pegging GIR is important, so is this stat. The fairways here were in the top 15 hardest to hit and GIR checked in at No. 7 most difficult last season. Scrambling into perched and unfamiliar greens complexes will be difficult to keep up over 72 holes.