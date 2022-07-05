Horses for Courses: Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club in North Berwick will host for the fourth consecutive season but this year marks the first in conjunction with the PGA TOUR.

RELATED: Expert Picks | Power Rankings

Australian Min Woo Lee returns to defend his title from last summer but will have a very different field this year trying to chase him down. Of the 159 players scheduled to tee it up, 150 will come from an even split of players from the DP World Tour (75) and PGA TOUR (75). 2020 winner Aaron Rai is also in the field while 2019 record setter Bernd Wiesberger is not.

The Par-70 has changed from Par-71 in the previous three editions and features five Par-3 holes and three Par-5 holes. Wiesberger torched the links for 61 in Round 2 in 2019 to establish the course record. His winning total of 22-under that season is also the best four round aggregate in three tries.

The wind is always the defense on the sea so Mother Nature will have a say unless she doesn't. Large greens and landing areas become even larger if she's on holiday so pounding the short grass is the requirement. Finding plenty of birdies doesn't hurt either as Wiesberger and Lee showed us when the weather was calm.

Those who have played and excelled over the last three years are highlighted below. Plenty of first timers making their event debut this week!

The prize pool has never been bigger at this event ($8 million total) and the winner will take home $1.440 million plus 500 FedExCup points.

Let's find some horses for courses!