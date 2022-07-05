-
Horses for Courses: Genesis Scottish Open
July 05, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas has two Top 10s in two starts at The Renaissance Club. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Renaissance Club in North Berwick will host for the fourth consecutive season but this year marks the first in conjunction with the PGA TOUR.
Australian Min Woo Lee returns to defend his title from last summer but will have a very different field this year trying to chase him down. Of the 159 players scheduled to tee it up, 150 will come from an even split of players from the DP World Tour (75) and PGA TOUR (75). 2020 winner Aaron Rai is also in the field while 2019 record setter Bernd Wiesberger is not.
The Par-70 has changed from Par-71 in the previous three editions and features five Par-3 holes and three Par-5 holes. Wiesberger torched the links for 61 in Round 2 in 2019 to establish the course record. His winning total of 22-under that season is also the best four round aggregate in three tries.
The wind is always the defense on the sea so Mother Nature will have a say unless she doesn't. Large greens and landing areas become even larger if she's on holiday so pounding the short grass is the requirement. Finding plenty of birdies doesn't hurt either as Wiesberger and Lee showed us when the weather was calm.
Those who have played and excelled over the last three years are highlighted below. Plenty of first timers making their event debut this week!
The prize pool has never been bigger at this event ($8 million total) and the winner will take home $1.440 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
Entered this week; last 3 years (cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 5
2021: Min Woo Lee (2/2) 1 1 +6600; +1200 2020: Aaron Rai (3/3) 2 2 +6600; +1200 Top 10 Players
Entered this week; last 3 years (cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 5
Thomas Detry (3/3) 1 1 +12500; +2000 Matt Fitzpatrick (3/3) 1 2 +2000; +350 Lucas Herbert (3/3) 2 2 +5000; +1000 Ryan Palmer (1/1) 1 1 +15000; +2500 Jon Rahm (1/1) 1 1 +1200; +250 Justin Thomas (2/2) 2 2 +1400; +275 Johannes Veerman (1/1) 1 1 +20000; +2800 Xander Schauffele (1/1) 1 1 +1800; +300 Jack Senior (1/1) 1 1 +50000; +6600 Tommy Fleetwood (2/2) 1 1 +5000; +900 Marc Warren (1/3) 1 1 +40000; +5000 Marcus Kinhult (3/3) 1 1 +75000; +8000 Erik van Rooyen (2/2) 1 2 +15000; +2500 Padraig Harrington (2/2) 1 2 +20000; +2800 Kalle Samooja (2/3) 1 2 +30000; +4000 Nino Bertasio (2/3) 1 1 +75000; +8000 Andrea Pavan (1/3) 1 1 +150000; +15000 Henrik Stenson (1/2) 1 1 +15000; +2500 Rafa Cabrera Bello (1/1) 1 1 +40000; +5000 Jamie Donaldson (2/3) 1 1 +40000; +5000 Top 25 Players
Entered this week; last 3 years (cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 5
Scottie Scheffler (1/1) 0 1 +1400; +275 Richie Ramsay (2/3) 0 1 +20000; +2800 Sam Burns (1/1) 0 1 +2800; +550 Tyrrell Hatton (2/2) 0 2 +5000; +1000 Matthew Jordan (1/1) 0 1 +30000; +3300 Robert MacIntyre (2/3) 0 2 +8000; +1400 Edoardo Molinari (3/3) 0 1 +20000; +2800 Alexander Bjork (3/3) 0 1 +20000; +2800 Matt Wallace (3/3) 0 1 +25000; +3300 David Horsey (2/3) 0 1 +75000; +8000 Haotong Li (1/3) 0 1 +12500; +2000 Victor Perez (3/3) 0 1 +12500; +2000 Grant Forrest (3/3) 0 1 +40000; +5000 Brandon Stone (3/3) 0 1 +30000; +4000 Matt Kuchar (1/1) 0 1 +8000; +1400 Cut Makers
No finishes inside top 25
Starts Cash 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 5
Guido Migliozzi 3 3 +40000; +5000 Connor Syme 3 3 +50000; +6600 Masahiro Kawamura 3 3 +40000; +5000 Fabrizio Zanotti 3 3 +20000; +2800 Francesco Laporta 2 2 +50000; +6600 Adri Arnaus 2 2 +20000; +2800
Odds sourced on Tuesday, July 5th at 2 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 Winnner Min Woo Lee Aaron Rai Bernd Wiesberger Score 266 273 262 MOV Playoff Playoff Playoff Cut 140 141 137 Age 22 25 33 Pre Tournament Odds +10000 +5000 +4000 Disantance - All Drives 26 62 29 Driving Accuarcy 98 29 53 GIR 36 8 30 SG: Off-the-Tee 58 17 50 SG: Approach-the-Green 28 26 3 SG: Around-the-Green 4 12 81 SG: Putting 20 36 32 SG: Tee-to-Green 4 2 3 Scrambling 58 4 101 Bogey Avoidance 32 1 65 Par-3 Scoring 25 34 16 Par-4 Scoring 10 3 28 Par-5 Scoring 24 41 4 Birdies 1 (26) 48 (15) 1 (30) Eagles 1 0 0 Bogeys 8 4 total (1st) 8
