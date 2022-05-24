-
Horses for Courses: Charles Schwab Challenge
May 24, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
The last of five events in Texas this season wraps with the Charles Schwab Challenge the historic Colonial Country Club in Irving.
Perry Maxwell was front and center last week at Southern Hills as his 1935 design gave the best players in the world fits as they sorted out the champion of the PGA. This week will be a similar but different test as Colonial is an annual stop on TOUR, but Maxwell and John Bredemus and their design angles are prevalent again.
The 10th oldest event is also the longest running event at the same course (1946) on TOUR. Ben Hogan once remarked that a straight ball will get you in plenty of trouble at Colonial. The navigation of tree lined fairways will require working the golf ball both ways off the tee and into the green. Slick Bentgrass greens will have similar undulation as Southern Hills so the players who were in the field last week will be tuned in and ready to roll it.
The Par-70 layout comes with just a pair of Par-5 holes so it's not surprising the winning score hovers around 14-under par over the last few years. Surviving here is just as important as scoring so experience and patience is at a premium. Rob Bolton does an excellent job explaining why experience, and talent, matters around this place!
Remember, the 2020 edition was the restart event after the COVID-19 break and was played in June.
Course Ratings Year/Scoring Average TOUR Rank 2021: 70.208 18th most difficult 2020: 69.537 13th 2019: 70.860 7th 2018: 69.830 20th 2017: 71.154 7th
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
At least one Top 10 finish in the last five Charles Schwab Challenges
Recent Winners
(Cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Jason Kokrak (5/7) 2 3 +4000; +350; +165 2020: Daniel Berger (3/4) 1 2 +3300; +333; +150 2019: Kevin Na (12/15) 5 8 +4000; +400; +175 2018: Justin Rose (8/8) 2 4 +5000; +400; +180 Veteran Presence
(Cuts made/events entered)
Top 10
Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Jordan Spieth (9/9) 7 8 +1200; +140; -145 Rory Sabbatini (15/21) 5 8 +15000; +1100; +450 Ryan Palmer (13/18) 4 6 +6600; +600; +275 Stewart Cink (16/18) 3 11 +10000; +900; +350 Charley Hoffman (12/13) 2 6 +30000; +2000; +750 Ian Poulter (7/8) 3 4 +12500; +900; +450 Brian Harman (8/9) 3 6 +5000; +350; +165 Brandt Snedeker (10/10) 1 4 +30000; +2000; +750 Danny Lee (8/9) 2 4 +25000; +1600; +650 Lucas Glover (8/15) 1 3 +10000; +800; +350 Nick Watney (4/9) 1 1 +50000; +4000; +1400 Gaining Traction
(Cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Sebastian Munoz (1/2) 1 1 +5000; +450; +200 Patton Kizzire (3/6) 1 1 +12500; +900; +400 Troy Merritt (2/3) 1 2 +8000; +650; +300 Collin Morikawa (2/2) 1 2 +1800; +175; -125 JT Poston (3/5) 1 2 +10000; +800; +333 Justin Thomas (2/2) 1 1 +1100; +120; -165 Emiliano Grillo (5/6) 2 4 +12500; +1100; +450 Brendon Todd (4/6) 2 2 +12500 ;+1000; +400 Patrick Reed (4/5) 1 2 +8000; +600; +250 Gary Woodland (3/3) 1 2 +5000; +450; +200 Tony Finau (6/6) 1 4 +3300; +300; +140 CT Pan (3/5) 1 2 +6600; +550; +275 Andrew Putnam (2/4) 1 2 +30000; +1600; +600 Russell Knox (4/6) 1 4 +12500; +900; +400 Kevin Tway (3/5) 1 3 +40000; +2500; +1000 Webb Simpson (2/6) 2 2 +3300; +333; +160 Select Past Winners
(Cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2017: Kevin Kisner (6/8) 3 3 +10000; +800; +333 2015: Chris Kirk (11/11) 2 6 +4000; +350; +165 2012: Zach Johnson (14/16) 5 8 +25000; +1600; +650 2010: Zach Johnson (14/16) 5 8 +25000; +1600; +650
Odds sourced on Tuesday, May 10th at 3 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 Winner Jason Kokrak Daniel Berger Kevin Na Score 266 (-14) 265 (-15) 267 (-13) MOV 2 playoff (Collin Morikawa) 4 Cut 1-over 2-under 2-over Age 36 27 35 Pre Tournament Odds +5000 +8000 +5000 Disantance - All Drives 8 24 55 Driving Accuarcy 4 T17 T17 GIR 2 T4 1 Ball-Striking 1 7 20 Proximity 10 5 1 Putting: Birdie or Better % 5 5 11 SG: Off-the-Tee 1 31 18 SG: Approach-the-Green 8 5 1 SG: Around-the-Green 61 27 58 SG: Putting 7 8 2 SG: Tee-to-Green 2 4 2 Scrambling 42 25 T15 Bogey Avoidance T17 (9) T4 1 Par-3 Scoring T6 T1 T1 Par-4 Scoring 3 T3 1 Par-5 Scoring T12 T44 T46 Birdies 23 (1) 22 (T2) 17 (T2) Eagles 0 (T10) 0 (T15) 1 (T1)
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Ball-Striking Rank Player 3 Collin Morikawa 5 Sungjae Im 6 Viktor Hovland 8 Sam Burns 10 Scottie Scheffler 11 Lucas Glover 12 Mito Pereira 15 Russell Knox 17 Alex Smalley 18 Talor Gooch 20 Davis Riley Strokes Gained: Putting Rank Player 2 Lucas Herbert 3 Tyrrell Hatton 4 Beau Hossler 5 Denny McCarthy 9 Brendon Todd 11 Matthias Schwab 15 Billy Horschel 17 Adam Long 18 Tommy Fleetwood 19 Kevin Kisner 20 Troy Merritt Par 4 Scoring Rank Player 1 Justin Thomas 3 Sungjae Im 6 Nate Lashley 6 Mito Pereira 10 Sam Burns 10 Brian Harman 10 Scottie Scheffler 10 Jordan Spieth 18 Viktor Hovland 18 Collin Morikawa 18 Justin Rose
