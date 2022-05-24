Horses for Courses: Charles Schwab Challenge

The last of five events in Texas this season wraps with the Charles Schwab Challenge the historic Colonial Country Club in Irving.



Perry Maxwell was front and center last week at Southern Hills as his 1935 design gave the best players in the world fits as they sorted out the champion of the PGA. This week will be a similar but different test as Colonial is an annual stop on TOUR, but Maxwell and John Bredemus and their design angles are prevalent again.

The 10th oldest event is also the longest running event at the same course (1946) on TOUR. Ben Hogan once remarked that a straight ball will get you in plenty of trouble at Colonial. The navigation of tree lined fairways will require working the golf ball both ways off the tee and into the green. Slick Bentgrass greens will have similar undulation as Southern Hills so the players who were in the field last week will be tuned in and ready to roll it.

The Par-70 layout comes with just a pair of Par-5 holes so it's not surprising the winning score hovers around 14-under par over the last few years. Surviving here is just as important as scoring so experience and patience is at a premium. Rob Bolton does an excellent job explaining why experience, and talent, matters around this place !

Remember, the 2020 edition was the restart event after the COVID-19 break and was played in June.



