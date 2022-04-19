Horses for Courses: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2021

Winners Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman became just the second team to win in a playoff and Smith has won both! ... Charl Schwartzel (P2) returns this year but not with Presidents Cup partner Louis Oosthuizen (WD, Masters). ... Massachusetts duo of Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein (3rd) was the only team to post four rounds in the 60s and did on debut. ... 2013 individual champion and 2018 team champion Billy Horschel returns with Louisiana native Sam Burns (T4). ... Veterans Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele (T4), who have each played every team edition, will team up the third time in five events. ... Tennessee twosome of Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker (T4) posted all four rounds in the red last year. ... 2019 champ Ryan Palmer (7th) returns with another top 10 stud partner in OWGR No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (2021 T8 with Bubba Watson). ... The English pair of Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett (T8) run it back as well. ... There was no event in 2020 due to COVID. ... Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings (T11) opened with 62 to share the first round lead with Viktor Hovland (T25) and his former partner. ... 62 on Thursday was the low round of the week in Fourballs. ... Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (T11) tied Werenski and Uihlein with 67 in Foursomes for the low round of the week. ... 19 teams return from 2021 in tact with 12 having made the cut. ... Cut was 6-under.

2019

Champions Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm set the tournament margin of victory winning by three shots. ... Tommy Fleetwood (2nd) picked up his second top four finish as he partnered with Sergio Garcia (2nd). ... Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini (both not entered 2022) are the last duo to post 60 in Fourballs. ... Hank Lebioda (T5) made his debut and is entered with a third different partner for the third straight season. ... Seamus Power (T5) backed up his T10 in 2018 but will have new partner Graeme McDowell for his first visit since 2019. ... Cameron Tringale (T5) was second on his own ball here in 2015 but this is his only made cut in four team game appearances. ... Aiken boys Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown (T5) picked up their second top five in three seasons. ... Martin Laird (T9) made it back-to-back top 10 finishes with two different partners. ... Super Group Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (T9) return for a fifth time together in 2022 and will look to add to their three T11 or better finishes. ... Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield (T9) are both entered this week but with Lowry and Wallace, respectively. ... Palmer and Rahm led after 36 holes after setting the Foursomes record with 65. ... Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax (T13) return with different partners but posted 61-62 in best ball and co-led after 54 holes with Palmer and Rahm. ... Defending champions Horschel and Scott Piercy cashed T13. ... The margin of victory is the only one greater than one shot in four editions entering this year. ... Cut was 8-under!

2018

Billy Horschel became the first player to win this event as an individual and in the team format as he paired with Scott Piercy to win by a shot. ... Jason Dufner (2nd) will try his fourth different partner is his fifth consecutive event this season. ... Charl Schwartzel (3rd) pivots to countryman Christiaan Bezuidenhout in 2022 as Oosthuizen is injured. ... Brice Garnett (T4) and Chesson Hadley (T4) posted 61 on Saturday and both are in the field separately this year. ... Tommy Fleetwood (T4) hit the top five on his maiden voyage. ... Purdue partners Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk (T7) will play their fourth straight together in 2022. ... Patrick Cantlay (T7) moves on from Patrick Reed to Xander Schauffele for 2022. ... Martin Laird (T7) and Russell Knox (T7) are both in but playing separately as well. ... Aussie Cam Percy (T10), Troy Merritt (T10), Seamus Power (T10), Brendan Steele (T10) and Tom Hoge (T10) are entered this week. ... Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover (T22) are back for the fifth consecutive event and opened 2018 with 60 to post the co-low round of the week. ... Defending champions Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt (NE) missed the cut. ... Cut was 5-under.

Notes: