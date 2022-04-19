-
Horses for Courses: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 19, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the Zurich Classic
The PGATOUR switches gears this week as the team format makes its first and only appearance of the season at Pete Dye's TPC Louisiana outside New Orleans.
Golf with your friends, countrymen, college teammate, neighbor, whatever! The field of 160 is 80 two man teams this week with just about every and any combination possible. The format will alternate (did you see what I did there?) between fourballs (best ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) over the four rounds.
The best ball format will set the pace on Thursday as scores in the low 60s will be the norm. Alternate shot on Friday thins the herd before the cut. There haven't been a ton of rounds in the 60s in the alternate shot format over the last few editions so finding GIR and grinding out pars will also be required.
TPC Louisiana will stress ball-striking on tight fairways and greens that are smaller than TOUR average. The greens are also tiered, undulated and will run at 12 feet with the over-seeded Poa Trivialis. The rough is only two inches but the targets will require spin to hold the proper level or chipping and lag putting will have to suffice.
The field of 80 teams will be reduced to the top 33 and ties that will play the final two rounds. On the line is a purse of $8.3 million with the winners each collecting over $1.1 million plus 400 FedExCup points for their troubles.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Cameron Smith (3/5) 2 2 +900; +100; -250 2021: Mark Leishman (3/4) 1 2 +900; +100; -250 2019: Ryan Palmer (9/12) 4 5 +1100; +110; -225 2018: Scott Piercy (4/11) 1 3 +15000; +900; +300 2018: Billy Horschel (7/10) 3 4 +1000; +100; -250 Veteran Presence entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Charl Schwartzel (2/3) 2 2 +6600; +450; +150 Richy Werenski (3/4) 1 2 +12500; +900; +300 Peter Uihlein (1/3) 1 1 +12500; +900; +300 Sam Burns (1/3) 1 1 +1000; +100; -250 Keegan Bradley (5/10) 2 3 +3300; +275; +100 Brendan Steele (4/7) 2 2 +3300; +275; +100 Seamus Power (2/3) 2 2 +4000; +333; +120 Charley Hoffman (12/14) 3 6 +15000; +1000; +300 Nick Watney (11/14) 3 7 +15000; +1000; +300 Ian Poulter (5/6) 2 4 +2000; +175; -150 Tyler Duncan (2/3) 1 2 +8000; +550; +225 Adam Schenk (2/3) 1 2 +8000; +550; +225 Brice Garnett (3/6) 1 2 +8000; +550; +200 Scott Stallings (4/10) 0 4 +8000; +550; +200 Cameron Tringale (7/11) 3 5 +5000; +400; +150 Kevin Kisner (5/8) 2 3 +8000; +550; +200 Scott Brown (5/7) 2 3 +8000; +550; +200 Martin Laird (3/7) 2 3 +5000; +400; +150 Chesson Hadley (3/5) 2 3 +30000; +1600; +550 Russell Knox (4/7) 1 2 +6600; +500; +175 Patrick Cantlay (3/4) 1 3 +800; -125; -350 Troy Merritt (6/9) 2 4 +5000; +400; +150 Tom Hoge (3/6) 1 2 +12500; +700; +250 Cam Percy (5/8) 1 2 +25000; +1400; +450 Kevin Tway (3/5) 1 2 +30000; +1800; +600 Kelly Kraft (2/5) 1 2 +30000; +1800; +600 Gaining Traction entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Keith Mitchell (1/2) 1 1 +5000; +400; +150 Brandt Snedeker (1/2) 1 1 +5000; +400; +150 Tyrrell Hatton (1/2) 1 1 +3300; +275; +100 Danny Willett (1/1) 1 1 +3300; +275; +100 Scottie Scheffler (1/1) 1 1 +1100; +110; -225 Sergio Garcia (2/3) 1 1 +1600; +150; -190 Tommy Fleetwood (2/2) 2 2 +1600; +150; -190 Doug Ghim (1/1) 0 1 +6600; +450; +160 Xander Schauffele (2/2) 0 2 +800; -125; -350 Sam Horsfield (1/1) 1 1 +15000; +800; +275 Patton Kizzire (2/3) 2 2 +4000;+350; +125 Select Past Winners entered this week Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2016: Brian Stuard (5/8) 1 3 +6600; +500; +175 2015: Justin Rose (10/14) 4 8 +6600; +450; +175 2012: Jason Dufner (8/11) 6 6 +30000; +1800; +650 2011: Bubba Watson (11/13) 4 6 +2500; +220; -125
Odds sourced on Tuesday, April 19 at 3 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Player Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman No Event Ryan Palmer & Jon Rham Scott Piercy & Billy Horschel Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith Score 20-under COVID-19 26-under 22-under 27-under MOV Playoff 3 1 Playoff Runner-Up(s) Oosthuizen (not entered)/Schwartzel Garcia-Fleetwood (not entered) Dufner-Pat Perez Brown-Kisner Cut 6-under 8-under 5-under 7-under Ages 27 & 36 42 & 24 39 & 31 33 & 23 Playing 2022 Yes No; Palmer entered No, Both Entered No, Smith Entered Total Eagles 1 0 0 2 Total Birdies 25 28 28 23 Total Bogeys 4 2 2 0 Doubles or Worse 1 0 2 0 Par-3 Scoring 1-over 2-under Even 3-under Par-4 Scoring 8-under 13-under 11-under 12-under Par-5 Scoring 13-under 11-under 11-under 12-under
Extra Credit (players entered this week only)
2021
Winners Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman became just the second team to win in a playoff and Smith has won both! ... Charl Schwartzel (P2) returns this year but not with Presidents Cup partner Louis Oosthuizen (WD, Masters). ... Massachusetts duo of Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein (3rd) was the only team to post four rounds in the 60s and did on debut. ... 2013 individual champion and 2018 team champion Billy Horschel returns with Louisiana native Sam Burns (T4). ... Veterans Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele (T4), who have each played every team edition, will team up the third time in five events. ... Tennessee twosome of Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker (T4) posted all four rounds in the red last year. ... 2019 champ Ryan Palmer (7th) returns with another top 10 stud partner in OWGR No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (2021 T8 with Bubba Watson). ... The English pair of Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett (T8) run it back as well. ... There was no event in 2020 due to COVID. ... Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings (T11) opened with 62 to share the first round lead with Viktor Hovland (T25) and his former partner. ... 62 on Thursday was the low round of the week in Fourballs. ... Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (T11) tied Werenski and Uihlein with 67 in Foursomes for the low round of the week. ... 19 teams return from 2021 in tact with 12 having made the cut. ... Cut was 6-under.
2019
Champions Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm set the tournament margin of victory winning by three shots. ... Tommy Fleetwood (2nd) picked up his second top four finish as he partnered with Sergio Garcia (2nd). ... Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini (both not entered 2022) are the last duo to post 60 in Fourballs. ... Hank Lebioda (T5) made his debut and is entered with a third different partner for the third straight season. ... Seamus Power (T5) backed up his T10 in 2018 but will have new partner Graeme McDowell for his first visit since 2019. ... Cameron Tringale (T5) was second on his own ball here in 2015 but this is his only made cut in four team game appearances. ... Aiken boys Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown (T5) picked up their second top five in three seasons. ... Martin Laird (T9) made it back-to-back top 10 finishes with two different partners. ... Super Group Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (T9) return for a fifth time together in 2022 and will look to add to their three T11 or better finishes. ... Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield (T9) are both entered this week but with Lowry and Wallace, respectively. ... Palmer and Rahm led after 36 holes after setting the Foursomes record with 65. ... Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax (T13) return with different partners but posted 61-62 in best ball and co-led after 54 holes with Palmer and Rahm. ... Defending champions Horschel and Scott Piercy cashed T13. ... The margin of victory is the only one greater than one shot in four editions entering this year. ... Cut was 8-under!
2018
Billy Horschel became the first player to win this event as an individual and in the team format as he paired with Scott Piercy to win by a shot. ... Jason Dufner (2nd) will try his fourth different partner is his fifth consecutive event this season. ... Charl Schwartzel (3rd) pivots to countryman Christiaan Bezuidenhout in 2022 as Oosthuizen is injured. ... Brice Garnett (T4) and Chesson Hadley (T4) posted 61 on Saturday and both are in the field separately this year. ... Tommy Fleetwood (T4) hit the top five on his maiden voyage. ... Purdue partners Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk (T7) will play their fourth straight together in 2022. ... Patrick Cantlay (T7) moves on from Patrick Reed to Xander Schauffele for 2022. ... Martin Laird (T7) and Russell Knox (T7) are both in but playing separately as well. ... Aussie Cam Percy (T10), Troy Merritt (T10), Seamus Power (T10), Brendan Steele (T10) and Tom Hoge (T10) are entered this week. ... Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover (T22) are back for the fifth consecutive event and opened 2018 with 60 to post the co-low round of the week. ... Defending champions Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt (NE) missed the cut. ... Cut was 5-under.
Notes:
- Tournament record is 27-under set in the first edition by the two groups in the playoff Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt and Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.
- There has never been a 59 but five rounds of 60.
- Internationals have outnumbered USA on winning teams five to three.
- Youngest winner is Cameron Smith (23).
- Oldest winner is Ryan Palmer (42).
- The highest cut is 5-under 2018.
- Scott Stallings last four best ball rounds here (different partners) 62-64-61-62.
- Harold Varner III has played in every event and MC in all four.
- Cam Percy and Graeme McDowell have never MC as both are 3-3.
- Xander Schauffele was T11 last year and T11 on debut in 2017.
- Patton Kizzire T8 on his own ball on debut 2016 and T5 with Dufner in 2017.
- Bubba Watson will try for his third top 10 with a different partner.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 1 Will Zalatoris 8 Joaquin Niemann 9 Chris Kirk 10 Keegan Bradley 11 Sungjae Im 14 Patrick Cantlay 15 Collin Morikawa 16 Sam Burns 17 Tom Hoge 18 Xander Schauffele 20 Shane Lowry Par-5 Scoring Rank Player 1 Patrick Cantlay 2 Cameron Smith 4 Talor Gooch 4 Seamus Power 4 Scottie Scheffler 8 Sam Burns 8 Max Homa 8 Maverick McNealy 8 Keith Mitchell 12 Sungjae Im 12 Collin Morikawa 15 Viktor Hovland 20 Sergio Garcia Birdie Average Rank Player 1 Cameron Smith 3 Scottie Scheffler 4 Viktor Hovland 5 Patrick Cantlay 7 Sam Burns 8 Collin Morikawa 10 Harold Varner III 13 Xander Schauffele 14 Marc Leishman 15 Seamus Power 16 Joel Dahmen 16 Keith Mitchell 18 Joaquin Niemann 19 Justin Rose 20 Maverick McNealy 20 Chad Ramey
