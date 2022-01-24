-
Horses for Courses: Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Signature Moments
All-time memorable moments on No. 18 at Torrey Pines
After two weeks in Hawaii it's the second of three consecutive weeks in California as the TOUR moves from the Coachella Valley desert to the Pacific coast and La Jolla.
Since 1968 the TOUR has teed it up at Torrey Pines Golf Club on both the South (host) and North Courses to determine a winner. The South Course had a busy 2021 as it also hosted the US Open for the second time (2008). Jon Rahm, the 2017 Farmers champion, added his first major title here last June.
As always the field of 156 will be split over the first two days on the South and North courses.
As for something completely different, this year's event will tee off WEDNESDAY morning and conclude on SATURDAY afternoon. Be sure to remind your fantasy friends. Or don't if you need an advantage, ha!
I'm not sure anyone will notice much of a difference between last June and this February on the South Course. Stretching to almost 7,800 yards the Par-72 not only is the length very real but for the first time in 2022 rough will be in play as well. The South Course annually ranks in the top 10 of most difficult fairways to hit annually as there is only 20 acres of fairway in play. Over-seeded Kikuyu grass (Rye) lingering just below four inches will gobble up offline tee balls and approaches providing difficult recovery conditions. The first time on Poa annua greens this season will leave players scratching their heads as putts wiggle and wobble on the way to the hole.
The North Course was renovated by Tom Weiskopf after the 2016 edition. Playing only 7,258 yards to Par-72, these are the 18 holes to get ahead of the curve. The rough and tight driving conditions are similar to the South Course but there are only half of the bunkers on the North. The biggest differences are the greens and green complexes. Bentgrass greens here run true and smooth and at 6,000 square feet on average provide larger targets. Also the bunkering isn't as pronounced greenside and the targets don't have to be carried on the fly, allowing multiple types of recovery shots.
The winner the last three years has opened on the North breaking a streak of eight consecutive winners who opened on the South. #TrendOrNotATrend?
The South Course has played almost three shots harder than the North in recent times.
Remember: Historical ShotLink data from this event ONLY comes from the South Course. It is the ONLY track that uses the laser measurement annually but we always get three rounds to evaluate.
When the weather is perfect, scoring will follow. The cloudier, cooler and foggier the golf ball doesn't tend to go as far and any wind that isn't prevailing will make this behemoth play even harder and longer. Taking advantage of the Par-5 holes and hitting fairways and greens hit will ease the burden of judging nest-like Kikuyu lies on recovery shots and scrambles. There is rough and there will be bogeys!
The field of 156 will compete for a purse of $8.4 million with the winner taking home $1.512 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 Winner Patrick Reed Marc Leishman Justin Rose Score 14-under 15-under 21-under MOV 5 1 2 Cut 1-under 1-under 3-under Age 30 36 38 *South Course Only* All Drives T57 T36 13 Accuracy T9 T58 T8 GIR T63 T14 T2 Ball-Striking 46 34 1 Proximity 45 15 2 Putting: Birdie or Better % 1 1 1 SG: Off-the-Tee 31 T48 13 SG: Approach-the-Green 39 5 5 SG: Around-the-Green 1 56 16 SG: Putting 10 1 28 SG: Tee-to-Green 12 16 2 Scrambling 6 T4 58 Bogey Avoidance T8 T1 T7 Par-3 Scoring T37 T1 1 Par-4 Scoring 1 2 T12 Par-5 Scoring T3 T37 T4
Recent Winners
2021 - Patrick Reed (-14, 274)
Picks up ninth TOUR win in 230 starts at 30 years of age. ... 50th top 10 on TOUR. ... Posted 68 from the final group to win by FIVE, largest margin of victory since Woods (8) in 2008. ... First USA winner since Brandt Snedeker 2016. ... Opened with 64 on the North to share the 18-hole lead. ... Becomes the first winner to share or lead after 18 holes since 1987. ... Trailed by one after 36 holes. ... Tied at 10-under after 54 holes. ... Third consecutive winner who started on the North Course. ... Noted short game artist led the field in SG: Around the Green and Birdie or Better Percentage on the greens. ... Only player double digits under par. ... T9 Fairways. ... Fourth consecutive season on TOUR with a win. ... MC The American Express and T21 Sentry TOC in his previous two starts but was on fire in late 2020. ... Knocked the trend out of the park as he was T6-T13-T23 in his previous three here.
Notables in the field this week:
Tony Finau (T2) T71 Fairways but his best finish in six starts. ... Henrik Norlander (T2) one of only two players to post both weekend rounds in the 60s. ... Ryan Palmer (T2) has either led, co-led or been one back after 36 holes three of the last four years. ... Local Xander Schauffele (T2) joined Norlander to post his first top 10 in six tries. ... Lanto Griffin (T7) T2 GIR and T12 on debut in 2018. ... 2017 winner Jon Rahm (T7) makes it four top 10 paychecks in five starts. ... Will Zalatoris (T7) was T74 Fairways but has never posted worse than 72 in six rounds at this event. ... Luke List (T10) T2 GIR and Birdies (21). ... Peter Malnati (T10) circled 20 birdies. ... Francesco Molinari (T10) T6 GIR and closed with 66. ... Sam Ryder (T10) T2 GIR and second in Proximity. ... Rory Sabbatini (T10) picked up his first top 10 in his last NINE appearances. ... Defending champion Marc Leishman (T18) added to his ridiculous amount of T27 or better finishes here. ... Alex Noren (T37) shared the first round lead as he matched Reed's 64 on the North Course. ... Carlos Ortiz (T29) played in the final group after 66 on Saturday and was tied to begin Round 4 with Reed yet posted 78. ... Sepp Straka (T32) fired 65 on Sunday, matching the best round of the week on the South Course. ... Only 19 bogey free rounds and just four on the weekend. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Lift, clean and replace Round 1. ... 73.340 scoring average, fourth most difficult on TOUR. ... North played 70.131. ... Weather was cool and cloudy.
2020 - Marc Leishman (15-under, 273)
Collects his fifth win in 276th start at age 36. ... Set a personal best on the South Course with 65 on Sunday to win by a shot. ... Began the day four shots back. ... Only hit 3 of 14 Fairways but 14 of 18 GIR. ... Fourth consecutive international winner. ... Opened 68 on the North Course and trailed by two. ... Six back after 36 holes. ... Only winner in the last five T9 or better in SG: Putting as he led the field. ... Third winner of four with top five (5th) SG: Approach the Green. ... Co-led the field with only six bogeys and 21 birdies. ... T4 in his previous start at Sony. ... Won in his 12th start here and picked up his fifth top 10.
Notables in the field this week:
Jon Rahm (2nd) led after 54 holes after 65 in Round 3 but couldn't pick up his second victory in four tries. ... 2016 and 2012 champion Brandt Snedeker (T3) circled 20 birdies. ... Tom Hoge (5th) only made six bogeys. ... Tony Finau (T6) rode a hot putter as he was T4 Putts per GIR. ... Patrick Reed (T6) T9 GIR. ... Harry Higgs (T9) T4 GIR on debut. ... Charley Hoffman (T9) matched Leishman on Sunday with 65 and will make his 25th start this year. ... Max Homa (T9) first paycheck in four starts here. ... Patrick Rodgers (T9) T73 Fairways, T77 GIR but T1 Putting. ... Defending champ Justin Rose (MC) 70-75. ... Co first round leader Keegan Bradley (T19) picks up his sixth T25 or better from eight starts. ... Ryan Palmer (T21) led after 36 holes after 62 on the North Course. ... 20 bogey free rounds and just seven on the weekend. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Scoring Average of 72.534 ranked as seventh most difficult on TOUR. ... North played 70.514. ... Cloudy and cool most of the week.
2019 - Justin Rose (21-under, 267)
10th TOUR victory in his 10th start at Torrey Pines. ... 38 years old in start No. 326 as he won by two. ... Becomes all-time victory leader for England on PGATOUR. ... Missed tying the tournament record by a shot. ... Equaled the 36 and 54 hole tournament records. ... Opened with 63 on the North and did not lead! ... First 54 hole winner since Woods in 2013. ... Only winner between 2021 and 2017 outside of T6 in Par-4 scoring (T12). ... 26 birdies led by three. ... Played at The American Express (T34) week prior. ... Win completed three straight (T8, T4) years in the top 10 here.
Notables in the field this week:
Talor Gooch (T3) circled 20 birdies and an eagle in his second start. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T3) cashed his only top 10 in eight (and counting) starts here. ... Defending and 2015 champion Jason Day (T5) has NOT finished worse than T16 since 2013. ... Jon Rahm (T5) opened with 62 on the North Course. ... Billy Horschel (8th) rolled in just over 300 feet of putts. ... Joel Dahmen (T9) T4 Fairways and T2 Total Putts. ... Gary Woodland (T9) closed with 66. ... Doug Ghim (T20) also posted 63 on the North Course in Round 1. ... 16 bogey free rounds with just one on the weekend. ... South Scoring Average 71.729 was the 18th most difficult on TOUR.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Player 1 Jon Rahm 4 Justin Thomas 6 Keegan Bradley 9 Will Zalatoris 11 Brooks Koepka 12 Corey Conners 14 Daniel Berger 15 Hideki Matsuyama 16 Tony Finau 17 Xander Schauffele 21 Scottie Scheffler 21 Doug Ghim 23 Luke List 24 Charley Hoffman 25 Aaron Wise 29 Dustin Johnson 31 Jhonattan Vegas 32 Joaquin Niemann 35 Kyle Stanley 37 Jason Day 39 Sungjae Im 40 Kevin Streelman Strokes Gained: Around the Green Player 4 Si Woo Kim 6 Jordan Spieth 7 Patrick Reed 12 Rickie Fowler 15 Jason Day 15 Dylan Frittelli 17 Camilo Villegas 18 Matt Jones 20 Tony Finau 21 Justin Thomas 23 Wyndham Clark 27 Alex Noren 28 Scottie Scheffler 29 Cameron Tringale 31 Bill Haas 33 Aaron Wise 36 John Huh 39 Hideki Matsuyama 42 Jon Rahm 43 Brandt Snedeker 45 Adam Hadwin 48 KH Lee 49 Brian Stuard 50 Robert Streb Bogey Avoidance Player 1 Jon Rahm 3 Daniel Berger 8 Cameron Tringale 12 Hank Lebioda 13 Sungjae Im 14 Justin Thomas 18 Brice Garnett 21 Emiliano Grillo 23 Doug Ghim 24 Will Zalatoris 28 Pat Perez 30 Kyle Stanley 31 Joaquin Niemann 32 Scott Stallings 35 Xander Schauffele 38 Corey Conners 39 Jason Day 40 Talor Gooch 43 Keegan Bradley 43 Patton Kizzire 45 Si Woo Kim 46 Brian Stuard 46 Maverick McNealy 48 Charley Hoffman 49 Doc Redman 50 James Hahn BONUS SECTION Top Finishers 2021 US Open Entered This Week 1 Jon Rahm T4 Brooks Koepka T7 Daniel Berger T7 Xander Schauffele T7 Scottie Scheffler T13 Francesco Molinari T15 Mackenzie Hughes T15 Kevin Streelman T15 Matthew Wolff T19 Dustin Johnson T19 Patrick Reed T19 Justin Thomas T19 Jordan Spieth T26 Hideki Matsuyama
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/cuts made since 2016 event) Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent (season) Notes Patrick Reed (6/6) 2 4 Win (2021) T6, T13, T23 three previous years Tony Finau (7/7) 4 7 T2 (2021) 4 of the last five T6 or better; Nothing worse than T24 debut Ryan Palmer (6/8) 2 4 T2 (2021) T2 2018; last 4 best 4; worst is T21 Xander Schauffele (2/6) 1 2 T2 (2021) T25 2019 Henrik Norlander (2/5) 1 1 T2 (2021) T43 2019 Lanto Griffin (2/3) 1 2 T7 (2021) T12 2018; MC 2020 Jon Rahm (5/5) 4 4 T7 (2021) Winner 2017; 2nd 2020; T5 2019; US Open champion here 2021 Will Zalatoris (1/2) 1 1 T7 (2021) 72-72 MC in 2018; All 4 71 or better 2021 Francesco Molinari (3/5) 1 2 T10 (2021) T14 2017 Luke List (5/7) 1 2 T10 (2021) T12 2018; streak is 4 straight Rory Sabbatini (12/19) 3 8 T10 (2021) T24 or better in 4 of last 7 trips Sam Ryder (2/4) 1 1 T10 (2021) T43 2019 Peter Malnati (1/5) 1 1 T10 (2021) Only round in 60s last year (66 SC Rd 1) Marc Leishman (11/13) 5 7 Win (2020) T2 2014, 2010; T8 2018; 9 of 11 paydays T27 or better Brandt Snedeker (13/15) 8 9 T3 (2020) Winner 2016, 2012; T9 2017; 2nd twice Tom Hoge (2/6) 1 2 5th (2020) T12 2018 Patrick Rodgers (2/6) 2 2 T9 (2020) T4 2017 Charley Hoffman (13/24) 3 4 T9 (2020) T7 2014; WD last year Max Homa (2/5) 1 2 T9 (2020) T18 2021; Won Quail Hollow, Riviera Harry Higgs (2/2) 1 1 T9 (2020) T65 2021 Justin Rose (7/11) 3 5 Win (2019) T8, T4 two years before; DNS 2021 Hideki Matsuyama (6/8) 1 3 T3 (2019) Only top 10 in eight starts Talor Gooch (4/4) 1 1 T3 (2019) T36 next best Jason Day (8/12) 5 6 T5 (2019) Winner 2018, 2015; T2 2014 Billy Horschel (7/11) 2 3 8th (2019) T8 2016; MC-T68 last two Gary Woodland (11/12) 2 5 T9 (2019) T48-MC last two Joel Dahmen (2/4) 1 1 T9 (2019) T55-MC after; MC before Alex Noren (2/3) 1 1 P2 (2018) Lost playoff to Day; opened with 64 last year Keegan Bradley (8/10) 2 6 5th (2018) T4 2017; T16, T35 last 2 visits CT Pan (3/4) 1 1 T2 (2017) Debut the best of the bunch Pat Perez (12/19) 3 6 T4 (2017) T2 2014; grew up at the course; T55 best in last 3 visits Robert Streb (5/8) 1 3 T9 (2017) MC last two JJ Spaun (3/5) 1 2 T9 (2017) T23 2018, T30 2020; SDSU grad Previous Champions Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent (season) Notes Scott Stallings (5/10) 2 3 T2 (2015) Winner 2014; T25 2016; MC 3 of last 5; T43 best Phil Mickelson (23/31) 10 13 2 (2011) Winner 2014; T25 2016; 1 top 25 in his last nine Nick Watney (11/17) 6 6 T7 (2015) Winner 2009; 5 top 10s from '09-'13; T58 best in last six
