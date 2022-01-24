Horses for Courses: Farmers Insurance Open

Recent Winners

2021 - Patrick Reed (-14, 274)

Picks up ninth TOUR win in 230 starts at 30 years of age. ... 50th top 10 on TOUR. ... Posted 68 from the final group to win by FIVE, largest margin of victory since Woods (8) in 2008. ... First USA winner since Brandt Snedeker 2016. ... Opened with 64 on the North to share the 18-hole lead. ... Becomes the first winner to share or lead after 18 holes since 1987. ... Trailed by one after 36 holes. ... Tied at 10-under after 54 holes. ... Third consecutive winner who started on the North Course. ... Noted short game artist led the field in SG: Around the Green and Birdie or Better Percentage on the greens. ... Only player double digits under par. ... T9 Fairways. ... Fourth consecutive season on TOUR with a win. ... MC The American Express and T21 Sentry TOC in his previous two starts but was on fire in late 2020. ... Knocked the trend out of the park as he was T6-T13-T23 in his previous three here.

Notables in the field this week:

Tony Finau (T2) T71 Fairways but his best finish in six starts. ... Henrik Norlander (T2) one of only two players to post both weekend rounds in the 60s. ... Ryan Palmer (T2) has either led, co-led or been one back after 36 holes three of the last four years. ... Local Xander Schauffele (T2) joined Norlander to post his first top 10 in six tries. ... Lanto Griffin (T7) T2 GIR and T12 on debut in 2018. ... 2017 winner Jon Rahm (T7) makes it four top 10 paychecks in five starts. ... Will Zalatoris (T7) was T74 Fairways but has never posted worse than 72 in six rounds at this event. ... Luke List (T10) T2 GIR and Birdies (21). ... Peter Malnati (T10) circled 20 birdies. ... Francesco Molinari (T10) T6 GIR and closed with 66. ... Sam Ryder (T10) T2 GIR and second in Proximity. ... Rory Sabbatini (T10) picked up his first top 10 in his last NINE appearances. ... Defending champion Marc Leishman (T18) added to his ridiculous amount of T27 or better finishes here. ... Alex Noren (T37) shared the first round lead as he matched Reed's 64 on the North Course. ... Carlos Ortiz (T29) played in the final group after 66 on Saturday and was tied to begin Round 4 with Reed yet posted 78. ... Sepp Straka (T32) fired 65 on Sunday, matching the best round of the week on the South Course. ... Only 19 bogey free rounds and just four on the weekend. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Lift, clean and replace Round 1. ... 73.340 scoring average, fourth most difficult on TOUR. ... North played 70.131. ... Weather was cool and cloudy.

2020 - Marc Leishman (15-under, 273)

Collects his fifth win in 276th start at age 36. ... Set a personal best on the South Course with 65 on Sunday to win by a shot. ... Began the day four shots back. ... Only hit 3 of 14 Fairways but 14 of 18 GIR. ... Fourth consecutive international winner. ... Opened 68 on the North Course and trailed by two. ... Six back after 36 holes. ... Only winner in the last five T9 or better in SG: Putting as he led the field. ... Third winner of four with top five (5th) SG: Approach the Green. ... Co-led the field with only six bogeys and 21 birdies. ... T4 in his previous start at Sony. ... Won in his 12th start here and picked up his fifth top 10.

Notables in the field this week:

Jon Rahm (2nd) led after 54 holes after 65 in Round 3 but couldn't pick up his second victory in four tries. ... 2016 and 2012 champion Brandt Snedeker (T3) circled 20 birdies. ... Tom Hoge (5th) only made six bogeys. ... Tony Finau (T6) rode a hot putter as he was T4 Putts per GIR. ... Patrick Reed (T6) T9 GIR. ... Harry Higgs (T9) T4 GIR on debut. ... Charley Hoffman (T9) matched Leishman on Sunday with 65 and will make his 25th start this year. ... Max Homa (T9) first paycheck in four starts here. ... Patrick Rodgers (T9) T73 Fairways, T77 GIR but T1 Putting. ... Defending champ Justin Rose (MC) 70-75. ... Co first round leader Keegan Bradley (T19) picks up his sixth T25 or better from eight starts. ... Ryan Palmer (T21) led after 36 holes after 62 on the North Course. ... 20 bogey free rounds and just seven on the weekend. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Scoring Average of 72.534 ranked as seventh most difficult on TOUR. ... North played 70.514. ... Cloudy and cool most of the week.

2019 - Justin Rose (21-under, 267)

10th TOUR victory in his 10th start at Torrey Pines. ... 38 years old in start No. 326 as he won by two. ... Becomes all-time victory leader for England on PGATOUR. ... Missed tying the tournament record by a shot. ... Equaled the 36 and 54 hole tournament records. ... Opened with 63 on the North and did not lead! ... First 54 hole winner since Woods in 2013. ... Only winner between 2021 and 2017 outside of T6 in Par-4 scoring (T12). ... 26 birdies led by three. ... Played at The American Express (T34) week prior. ... Win completed three straight (T8, T4) years in the top 10 here.

Notables in the field this week:

Talor Gooch (T3) circled 20 birdies and an eagle in his second start. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T3) cashed his only top 10 in eight (and counting) starts here. ... Defending and 2015 champion Jason Day (T5) has NOT finished worse than T16 since 2013. ... Jon Rahm (T5) opened with 62 on the North Course. ... Billy Horschel (8th) rolled in just over 300 feet of putts. ... Joel Dahmen (T9) T4 Fairways and T2 Total Putts. ... Gary Woodland (T9) closed with 66. ... Doug Ghim (T20) also posted 63 on the North Course in Round 1. ... 16 bogey free rounds with just one on the weekend. ... South Scoring Average 71.729 was the 18th most difficult on TOUR.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.