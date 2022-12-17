-
Like father, like son: John Daly II’s wild 3-iron
December 17, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- John Daly II is in the field with his father at the PNC Championship this week. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Whether it’s hitting the long ball, signing an NIL deal with Hooters, or playing golf for the University of Arkansas, John Daly II is undoubtedly following in his father John Daly’s footsteps.
Apparently, Daly II is taking after his father when it comes to his equipment, too.
When Daly – a five-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time major champion – showed up to the PGA Championship in May, he had a golf bag full of TaylorMade P770 irons that were covered in so much lead tape it was difficult to even identify them. In general, golfers use lead tape to add weight to golf clubs; Daly’s grips weigh 82 grams, and he needed to balance them out with additional weight on the head.
Although Daly is now using Ping Blueprint irons at this week’s PNC Championship, and they don’t have nearly as much lead tape on them, he still uses a touch of weight-adding tape on some of his clubs.
As for Daly II, most of his golf clubs appear to have standard weighting, without the use of lead tape. His 3-iron, however, looks like it’s fresh out of his father’s PGA Championship golf bag.
With at least five large strips of lead tape caked onto the back cavity, it’s difficult to tell exactly what the iron is, but based on the designs that are visible, the club appears to be a new TaylorMade P-7MC 3-iron.
Like father, like son, indeed.
Check out Daly II’s full WITB at the 2022 PNC Championship below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X RDX Smoke 70 6.5
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS RDX Smoke 80 TX
Driving Iron: TaylorMade P-7MC (3 iron)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 90 Hybrid 6.5
Irons: TaylorMade P-7MC (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X LS
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (52, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron T5W
Golf Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord