-
EQUIPMENT
What’s in the bag: Keita Nakajima
-
-
October 14, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Keita Nakajima was fifth after 36 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima is one of Japan’s rising stars, and he’s proving that at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Nakajima, who’s playing his first PGA TOUR event as a pro this week, is in fifth place at the tournament’s halfway mark. He’s just three shots behind co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam after shooting 63 on Friday.
Nakajima was the world’s top-ranked amateur before turning pro. He won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and a Japan Tour title while still an amateur.
Nakajima uses TaylorMade equipment throughout the bag. He uses three Stealth Plus woods, the forged cavity-back P7MC irons for his long-irons and the muscle-back P7MBs for his short irons. He also uses four wedges, opting for a pitching wedge that mirrors his other wedges instead of his short irons, as well as a 60-degree version of the TaylorMade Hi Toe wedge.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees)
Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-5 irons); TaylorMade P7MB (6-9 irons)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (46, 52 and 56 degrees); TaylorMade Hi Toe 3 (60 degrees)
Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto
Ball: TaylorMade TP5