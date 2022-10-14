What’s in the bag: Keita Nakajima

Keita Nakajima is one of Japan’s rising stars , and he’s proving that at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Nakajima, who’s playing his first PGA TOUR event as a pro this week , is in fifth place at the tournament’s halfway mark. He’s just three shots behind co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam after shooting 63 on Friday.

Nakajima was the world’s top-ranked amateur before turning pro. He won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and a Japan Tour title while still an amateur.

Nakajima uses TaylorMade equipment throughout the bag. He uses three Stealth Plus woods, the forged cavity-back P7MC irons for his long-irons and the muscle-back P7MBs for his short irons. He also uses four wedges, opting for a pitching wedge that mirrors his other wedges instead of his short irons, as well as a 60-degree version of the TaylorMade Hi Toe wedge.