Keita Nakajima set for TOUR debut as pro at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

A piece of advice dear to Keita Nakajima comes from fellow Japanese golfer Takumi Kanaya: Confront yourself and keep challenging.

Nakajima is set to embark on a new challenge this week, as the former world No. 1 amateur makes his PGA TOUR debut as a professional at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Nakajima, 22, turned pro last month and was awarded a sponsor exemption to compete at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. In the first of what he hopes are many TOUR starts in the years to come, his “Hello, world” moment will occur in his native country.

The Japan Sport Science University alum will commence action at 9:56 a.m. local time Thursday alongside Kurt Kitayama and Davis Riley.

“I am honored to participate in the PGA TOUR as a pro,” Nakajima said Wednesday. “I have been sending swing videos to my coach, but now I am a pro, so I need to bring my best game out there.”

Nakajima was clear Wednesday that he has raised his standards for his game as he embarks on a professional career. His base of expectations is high. He set a record with 87 weeks atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking, also becoming the first player to win the Mark H. McCormack medal twice as the world’s top men’s amateur golfer (2021 and 2022).

“I appreciate the opportunities I have been given thanks to the medal,” Nakajima said. “I hope I have created a pathway for not only Japanese players but all Asia-Pacific players to pursue the dream they have.”

Nakajima finished T28 in his ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP debut last fall; that was one of five TOUR starts last season including three majors. Upon turning pro last month, he has made two Japan Golf Tour starts, finishing T48 at the Panasonic Open – which he won as an amateur in 2021 – and T26 at the Vantelin Tokai Classic.

He credits last year’s ZOZO winner and Japan native Hideki Matsuyama as an inspiration, and he’s close with Kanaya, who won the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2020.

“I grew up watching Takumi, and he did the same in following in the steps of Hideki,” Nakajima said. “I feel it’s my responsibility to leave a positive impression on the players that will come after I leave.”

This week in Japan, he can do so firsthand.