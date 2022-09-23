-
THE PRESIDENTS CUP
Custom gear spotted at the 2022 Presidents Cup
-
-
September 23, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Players are representing their teams with some incredible custom equipment at the Presidents Cup. (GolfWRX)
One of the benefits of competing in the Presidents Cup -- besides representing your country, of course -- is all the custom gear that comes with a spot on your respective roster. Players are decked out from head to toe and throughout the bag. Arriving in the team room at the beginning of the week is a bit like Christmas morning.
Leading up to the this year's Presidents Cup, GolfWRX.com was on site to see what the participants were wearing and using to show off their team spirit. Here's a closer look.
Check out GolfWRX’s rundown of the custom Presidents Cup gear below.
RELATED: Five key clubs for International team | Five key clubs for U.S. team
Presidents Cup hats
Presidents Cup shoes
Presidents Cup bags
Presidents Cup headcovers
Presidents Cup umbrella cover
Presidents Cup carts
Presidents Cup custom clubs
Presidents Cup caddie bibs
Presidents Cup player gifts
Every year, team captains provide their players with custom gifts. This year, L.A.B. Golf created custom Mezz.1 putters with gold leaf paint fill and Presidents Cup engravings, each made to individual player specifications.