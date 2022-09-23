Custom gear spotted at the 2022 Presidents Cup

One of the benefits of competing in the Presidents Cup -- besides representing your country, of course -- is all the custom gear that comes with a spot on your respective roster. Players are decked out from head to toe and throughout the bag. Arriving in the team room at the beginning of the week is a bit like Christmas morning.

Leading up to the this year's Presidents Cup, GolfWRX.com was on site to see what the participants were wearing and using to show off their team spirit. Here's a closer look.

Check out GolfWRX’s rundown of the custom Presidents Cup gear below.

