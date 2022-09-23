×
Equipment Report
BACK
  • THE PRESIDENTS CUP

    Custom gear spotted at the 2022 Presidents Cup

  • Players are representing their teams with some incredible custom equipment at the Presidents Cup. (GolfWRX)Players are representing their teams with some incredible custom equipment at the Presidents Cup. (GolfWRX)

One of the benefits of competing in the Presidents Cup -- besides representing your country, of course -- is all the custom gear that comes with a spot on your respective roster. Players are decked out from head to toe and throughout the bag. Arriving in the team room at the beginning of the week is a bit like Christmas morning. 

Leading up to the this year's Presidents Cup, GolfWRX.com was on site to see what the participants were wearing and using to show off their team spirit. Here's a closer look.

Check out GolfWRX’s rundown of the custom Presidents Cup gear below.

RELATED: Five key clubs for International team | Five key clubs for U.S. team

Presidents Cup hats

hat-1694-golfwrx
scott-1694-golfwrx

Presidents Cup shoes

burnsshoes-1694-golfwrx
Sam Burns’ Cuater paint splatter shoes, which say “Unofficial sponsor of USA” on one side, and “Official sponsor of Sam Burns” on the other. (GolfWRX)
spiethshoes-1694-golfwrx
Jordan Spieth’s new Under Armour UA HOVR Drive 2 shoes. (Courtesy)
collinshoes-1694-golfwrx
Collin Morikawa’s adidas Golf Player Edition ZG21 custom USA shoes. (GolfWRX)
schefflershoes-1694-golfwrx
Scottie Scheffler’s custom Nike Air Zoom TW ’20 shoes. (GolfWRX)
homashoes-1694-golfwrx
Max Homa’s FootJoy Tour Alpha shoes, with red-and-blue spikes. (GolfWRX)
zj-1694-golfwrx
Zach Johnson’s red Nike shoes and USA inspired golf socks. (GolfWRX)

Presidents Cup bags

intlbag-1694-golfwrx
quailintlbag-1694-golfwrx
usbags3-1694-golfwrx
usbags-1694-golfwrx

Presidents Cup headcovers

2usheadcover-1694-golfwrx
uncheadcover-1694-golfwrx
3usheadcover-1694-golfwrx
intlheadcover-1694-golfwrx

Presidents Cup umbrella cover

unbrella-1694-golfwrx

Presidents Cup carts

uscart-1694-golfwrx
cartcushion-1694-golfwrx
intlcart-1694-golfwrx

Presidents Cup custom clubs

jtwedge-1694-golfwrx
A close-up look at Justin Thomas' "RADAR" stamped wedge. (GolfWRX)
homaswedge-1694-golfwrx
A detailed look at Max Homa's red white and blue lob wedge. (GolfWRX)

Presidents Cup caddie bibs

caddie-1694-golfwrx

Presidents Cup player gifts

lagolf-1694-golfwrx

Every year, team captains provide their players with custom gifts. This year, L.A.B. Golf created custom Mezz.1 putters with gold leaf paint fill and Presidents Cup engravings, each made to individual player specifications.

NEXT

Three unique takeaways from Tony Finau’s putter setup

NEXT