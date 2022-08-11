Adidas unveils gold inspired Xander Schauffele golf shoe

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – As if he could ever forget his gold-medal-winning performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Xander Schauffele will soon have a new reminder of that 24-karat accomplishment.

On his feet.

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of Schauffele’s golden moment, Adidas has created a limited-edition gold inspired TOUR360 22 model golf shoe. It is not for commercial sale but will be featured in a global giveaway for adiClub members.

The shoe features a golden outsole and a white upper with gold detailing.

The global giveaway will run Aug. 10-31, only on the adidas app.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been roughly a year since it occurred,” Schauffele said upon trying on the shoes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. “It’s a reminder I welcome with open arms. I’ve known about the shoes for a little bit; Adidas talked to my team and said they wanted to do something cool in memory of it.

“I’m not really a super-flashy kind of guy,” he added. “I think putting a gold trim on a shoe is just right for me.”

Fans who are adiClub members can sign up for a chance to win the limited-edition shoes at https://www.adidas.com/us/adiclub . Five winners per region will win.

Schauffele won’t be the only one with a new pair of TOUR360s. He gave a matching pair to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient Riley, 5, who was diagnosed at 19 months with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Riley, who underwent two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s, loves dinosaurs and chasing frogs. Riley’s grandmother, Kim, has been with FedEx for 33 years and is currently a transportation dispatcher.