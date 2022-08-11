-
Impact
Adidas unveils gold inspired Xander Schauffele golf shoe
Player Edition TOUR360 22 commemorates one-year anniversary of win at Tokyo Olympics
August 11, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Xander Schauffele provides gift to St. Jude patient
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – As if he could ever forget his gold-medal-winning performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Xander Schauffele will soon have a new reminder of that 24-karat accomplishment.
On his feet.
In celebration of the one-year anniversary of Schauffele’s golden moment, Adidas has created a limited-edition gold inspired TOUR360 22 model golf shoe. It is not for commercial sale but will be featured in a global giveaway for adiClub members.
The shoe features a golden outsole and a white upper with gold detailing.
The global giveaway will run Aug. 10-31, only on the adidas app.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s been roughly a year since it occurred,” Schauffele said upon trying on the shoes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. “It’s a reminder I welcome with open arms. I’ve known about the shoes for a little bit; Adidas talked to my team and said they wanted to do something cool in memory of it.
“I’m not really a super-flashy kind of guy,” he added. “I think putting a gold trim on a shoe is just right for me.”
Fans who are adiClub members can sign up for a chance to win the limited-edition shoes at https://www.adidas.com/us/adiclub. Five winners per region will win.
Schauffele won’t be the only one with a new pair of TOUR360s. He gave a matching pair to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient Riley, 5, who was diagnosed at 19 months with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Riley, who underwent two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s, loves dinosaurs and chasing frogs. Riley’s grandmother, Kim, has been with FedEx for 33 years and is currently a transportation dispatcher.
“He’s been inside for too much of his life,” Schauffele said of Riley. “I’d hope every 5-year-old that’s fortunate enough can spend all their time outside. I’m happy that he seems to be open to being outside, chasing frogs.
“It’s nice to give back and make a kid happy,” he added. “It’s the least I could do.”
Schauffele is coming to the end of another solid season. He captured the Travelers Championship in June, making birdie on the 72nd hole to win by two. It was his first individual PGA TOUR victory since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. In his next start, at the Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned for the first time by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, Schauffele won again, making him one of three players to win in back-to-back starts this season.
Along with his team victory with Patrick Cantlay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans – ending a run of eight runner-up finishes without a victory since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions – Schauffele has three wins in 2022. He also finished a shot out of the Scheffler/Cantlay playoff at the WM Phoenix Open, was in the top 15 in three of the four majors, and is a near lock to make the U.S. Presidents Cup Team that will take on the Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in September.