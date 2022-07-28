Rickie Fowler switches back to trusty putter once reserved for Tiger Woods

At last month’s Travelers Championship, Fowler debuted a Cobra King Stingray 20 prototype putter with a custom soleplate in celebration of his daughter’s birthday. The putter was 3D-printed and made to his preferences , but it didn’t last very long.

When in doubt, return to what’s worked in the past. And that’s exactly what Fowler has done.

In his next start, at the Genesis Scottish Open, Fowler put a putter back in the bag that he’s used off-and-on for the last eight years, a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS (German Stainless Steel) prototype. Fowler is using it this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, as well.

“Just ran its course (with the previous putters) and ready to go back to the trusty,” Fowler told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday. “I mean, I’ve kind of done it through my whole career where I’ll have something for a bit, then go back to something different, change it up.

“She might have needed a little timeout, but hopefully she’s gonna heat up.”

Fowler sits 124th in the FedExCup standings with two events remaining until the Playoffs.

According to PGATOUR.COM’s 2015 article , Fowler’s putterhead came from a box of GSS putters that were once reserved for Tiger Woods. The putter Fowler uses is slightly different than Woods’ putter, though, with subtle adjustments to the neck placement, bumper radius and face depth for a shallower profile.

The putter doesn’t look as pristine as it did fresh out of Woods’ special box, but that’s to be expected after nearly a decade of use. The only white paint left is the dancing “R” in the back cavity, although that could absolutely be intentional.