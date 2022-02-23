Rickie Fowler switches putters in search for confidence

Fowler was searching for a different look to freshen things up and get that old feeling back, but it seems he knows not to place too much emphasis on the putter itself. It’s really more of an internal battle.



“Really, from what I’ve seen, whatever I’ve hit – any putter – if you make a good stroke, it’s going to go in,” Fowler said. “I just needed to switch up the mojo a little bit and have a different look. I hit a couple putts on the practice putting green last week, and (the Spider GT) was just kind of lining up easy and starting on line.



“I’ve always been a good putter, it’s something I’ve always just, not necessarily been able to just rely on, but take advantage when I’ve hit it close or help save rounds by making putts. But, unfortunately over the last couple years, it’s not necessarily been there. So, everyone makes great stuff. It’s been fun working with Cobra on the new putter line there, and yeah, I just wanted a different look and try and switch up the mojo a bit.”



Right now, coming off a T55 at The Genesis Invitational, Fowler is happy with his stroke in a vacuum, but he’s working on matching up his reads with confident strokes on the course.



“The stroke’s fine,” said Fowler, who ranks 75th in the FedExCup. “It’s more about the confidence and then trusting that I either have the right read, or getting the right read. Sometimes I feel I’ve been a little off on reads and so it doesn’t matter what you do there, you’re not going to make it. And then, sometimes I do have the right read and not trusting it…you throw me on a flat surface with no hole there and I’m just hitting putts, I’m going to make great strokes and I’m going to start the balls on line. But obviously things change when you start to throw in outside elements. If I’m not reading the green properly, it doesn’t matter how good the stroke is.”



Heading into the Florida swing, Fowler is confident in his abilities on Bermudagrass putting greens, like those at PGA National.



“It’ll be good to be back on Bermuda greens that I’ve putted a lot more on over the last 10-15 years,” said Fowler, who lives in South Florida and won The Honda Classic in 2017.