Why Jon Rahm uses weaker lofts than his PGA TOUR peers

Jon Rahm, a six-time PGA TOUR winner and the reigning U.S. Open champion, is one of the premier ball strikers in the game. The second-ranked player in the world, Rahm leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Greens in Regulation (73.5%), is second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 11th in Driving Distance (313.9 yards).

What separates Rahm from the competition is his uniquely short, consistent and powerful golf swing that’s partly the result of a physical limitation . He also swings the club with a bowed left wrist, which results in a slightly lower ball flight than other PGA TOUR players.