-
EQUIPMENT
David Duval signs with Callaway before PGA TOUR Champions debut
-
-
January 20, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- David Duval is making his PGA TOUR Champions debut at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. (PGA TOUR)
Former world No. 1 David Duval has signed with Callaway Golf before his debut on PGA TOUR Champions. He will play Callaway woods and irons, a Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball and an Odyssey putter.
“I’ve been working hard on my game for almost a year now, I feel confident about where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to getting back out and competing,” said Duval, winner of the 2001 Open Championship and 1999 PLAYERS. “With the new golf ball alone I’ve picked up 3 mph ball speed, which has really made a difference for me.”
Duval is making his PGA TOUR Champions debut at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He won 13 times on the PGA TOUR between 1997 and 2001, reaching No. 1 in the world with his win at THE PLAYERS in 1999.
In addition to using Callaway and Odyssey equipment, Duval will wear Travis Mathew apparel and footwear from Cuater by Travis Mathew. Below is a look at the Callaway clubs in Duval’s bag this week.
WHAT’S IN DUVAL’S BAG
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X RDX 60TX
3-Wood: Callaway Epic Speed
Shaft: Project X RDX 70TX
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro 3-hybrid
Shaft: KBS Proto HYB-105x
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB Irons (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 Tour Issue
Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws Raw (48, 54 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 Tour Issue
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X