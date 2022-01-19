David Duval ready for life after 50

As Duval tries to reignite his game, many may wonder if it can happen again against an over-50 set that still performs at a very high level. After all, since tying for sixth at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas in the autumn of 2002, nearly two decades ago, Duval counts only four top-10 finishes, his last being in 2011. That’s a long time on hold. If you know anything about Duval, though, you know the self-confidence and belief is bubbling inside the pot.

“I expect to succeed,” he said, the way a surfer on a calm morning knows that eventually he will get waves. “My health is great. I have nothing bothering me, no nagging injuries, which is nice. My golf game is good, very good. I’m hitting the ball well, I’m playing well, I’m swinging well.

“I just have to dive back into the competitive arena and get my feet under me,” he continued. “That’s the only thing that’s missing.”

Duval will indeed dive in with both feet. After this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai he plans to play the Chubb Classic (Naples, Florida), Cologuard Classic (Tucson, Arizona), and Hoag Classic (Newport Beach, California). Lauded as one of the game’s more astute observers in his role as a television analyst, he will give the Champions Tour his full attention in 2022, hoping to play 20-plus events. (The number of PGA TOUR Champions events, 28, was another thing he sheepishly admitted he hadn’t figured out yet.)

It’s an exciting time, and hard to predict. Not since 2011, when he played 24 events, has Duval competed more than 20 times in a season. He still has pop and putts well, and if he summons some of that old grit and toughness – in keeping with a Hawaii theme, Jim Furyk once said Duval had the biggest kahunas in the game – he should be an interesting competitor to watch.

Suitcase-packing, though, isn’t the only logistical hurdle. David and Susie aren’t yet empty nesters. Although their youngest son, Brady, who played with David in last month’s PNC Championship, is a high school junior at a golf academy in Florida, their two daughters live at home in Colorado. Duval said his family situation is not exactly “just lock the door and go.”

The summer schedule will be one more puzzle to piece together. Once he figures that out, it will come down to the golf, and there is comfort in that. When he finds his competitive rhythm, Duval – who has stayed active in the game as a Golf Channel television analyst since 2015 – believes he will settle in. So do several of his peers.

“A guy like that is so competitive,” said Furyk, who partnered with Duval at the two-man Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2018 and 2019 and came away impressed. “He strikes it solid, and I love his short game. He chips and putts it beautifully. To play as little as he has played and have that touch, that skill around the greens, that was fun to watch.

“As a No. 1 player in the world, it’s probably difficult for David or a player of his stature to come out after a long break and expect to be the guy he was 10 years ago. I think if he’s patient, and gives it some time, it will be there. But you have to be patient with it. I’ve never stopped playing, and when I take three months off, you just don’t hop right back into it. It’s a lot of work. … You take eight years off, and it takes a little time.”

Added Mark O’Meara, who partnered with a young Duval in the 1996 and 1998 Presidents Cups and played alongside him recently at the PNC Championship, “David is a very good putter, and to win, you need to putt well. I told him, just be patient. Look, it’s Double-D. He’s a world class player. He’s been away from the game a little bit, but I think he’ll do well.”

Duval lived out two very different careers as a member of the PGA TOUR. He was the icy, steely world-class competitor who caught fire beginning in 1997, winning 11 times in three seasons, presenting a stern challenge to Tiger Woods. But soon he was in a freefall.

It began with a back injury at the Open Championship in 2000 at St. Andrews. Other body parts would follow. Trouble with his elbow. His wrist. Knee issues. He once broke a bone in his right foot after getting tangled in a sheet and falling out of bed. The injuries piled up and took a toll.

Duval once said he wished he had protected his confidence at all costs, but he did not, and choosing to play through the many injuries resulted in compensations in his swing that sent him down a difficult road. Some of the lowlights were tough to endure. In 2004, following a seven-month layoff, Duval returned by shooting 83-82 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. In 2005, he made 20 starts and survived one cut, tying for 60th at the Valero Texas Open. He shot more rounds in the 80s that season (six) than in the 60s (four).