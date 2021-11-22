-
Brooks Koepka joins Srixon, Cleveland TOUR staff
November 22, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Srixon and Cleveland Golf announced today that Brooks Koepka has joined its TOUR staff. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Golf’s most high-profile equipment free agent is a free agent no more. Srixon and Cleveland Golf announced today that Brooks Koepka has joined its TOUR staff.
As part of the new deal, the four-time major champion will play a Srixon driver and irons, Cleveland wedges and a Srixon golf ball. Koepka will also carry a Srixon staff bag.
The 31-year-old began working with Srixon’s TOUR Department earlier this year and played the brand's ZX7 irons throughout the 2021 PGA TOUR season. He won the Waste Management Phoenix Open with the irons in play.
“I am very excited to join my good friends Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Hideki Matsuyama as a Srixon and Cleveland Golf TOUR staff member,” Koepka said. “I’ve been an equipment free agent for the past few years, so it will be fun to be involved with a company on a daily basis and be able to contribute to the development of their future equipment.
"I put the ZX7 Irons in play in January and it is the best iron I have played on TOUR. I look forward to kicking off our new partnership this week in Las Vegas.”
Speaking on the Koepka signing, Rodney McDonald, Vice President of Tour Operations at Srixon, said: “We’re extremely proud to have Brooks come on board as our newest staff member. He’s one of the best players in the world and brings his major championship pedigree and validation to our brands. We’re excited for Brooks to join the Srixon and Cleveland Golf family and look forward to supporting him out on TOUR.”
Koepka will make his debut as a member of Team Srixon/Cleveland at Capital One’s The Match on November 26th against Bryson DeChambeau.
Here are the Srixon and Cleveland clubs Koepka will play, along with the assumed stalwarts that will remain in his bag.
Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)
Shaft: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore – Tour Rack Raw (52 Mid, 56 Mid, 60 Low)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) round
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Prototype