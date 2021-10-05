  • Capital One’s The Match to feature Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

    TNT to televise premier live event on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. ET from Wynn Las Vegas

  Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)